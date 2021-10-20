Thomas Tuchel Hails Erling Haaland Amid Chelsea Transfer Interest

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his verdict on Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland amid transfer interest from Chelsea.

The 21-year-old is wanted by a whole host of clubs across Europe. Manchester City, Chelsea, Barcelona, PSG and Real Madrid have all been linked with the Norwegian.

Haaland has a £68 million release which becomes active next summer as he remained in Germany this summer despite his agent Mino Raiola visiting several clubs to scope out interest.

Chelsea were one of the clubs interested and keen on potentially landing Haaland, who has already netted 13 goals for club this season, however opted to seal Romelu Lukaku's return to Stamford Bridge for a club-record fee.

That looked to put the interest in Haaland dead in the water. But the Chelsea boss has reignited their interest following his latest comments after picking up the Coach of the Year award.

"Of course we talk about regularly about him because he is a fantastic player and a profile at Dortmund, which is a big rival for us in the Champions League," said Tuchel to SPORTBILD about Haaland.

Chelsea's interest didn't materialise in them making a move in the summer which Tuchel insists was 'unrealistic' and never really 'close'. But he did leave the door open to a potential move in the future ahead of his release clause.

"We have talked about Haaland a couple of times also in the transfer window. It looked unrealistic and not possible to do," he added.

"I don’t think we not really were close to get him. But let us see what will happen the next weeks."

