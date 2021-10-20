Jordan Jaffe Joins Wilson Sonsini's Litigation Practice In San Francisco

What’s going on with blockchain voting at City Hall? I got a couple of concerned calls this week about meetings records on the SF Elections YouTube channel that show discussion of spending taxpayer dollars on a blockchain voting program that is — for some reason — being run through the Department of Emergency Management. The City has a policy opposing internet voting for security reasons, and money that was supposed to be spent on open-source voting appears to now be going toward this other mysterious pursuit. Who’s behind it? An Elections Commission meeting on Wednesday may shed more light on this. Go to sfgov.org/electionscommission…

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO