Jordan Jaffe Joins Wilson Sonsini's Litigation Practice In San Francisco
Since early August 2021, Wilson Sonsini has added three experienced trial lawyers as partners in California. Jaffe represents clients in high-stakes intellectual property litigation, focusing on patent litigation and trade secret litigation. He specializes in working with emerging technologies, particularly autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence; he has also litigated matters concerning...markets.businessinsider.com
Comments / 0