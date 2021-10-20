CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Darling Ingredients Announces Sandra Dudley as Executive Vice President, Renewables and U.S. Specialty Operations

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMs. Dudley's vast experience in renewable fuels and feedstocks continues to position Darling as an industry expert. She most recently served as Senior Vice President of Renewables and Strategy, leading the collaboration for DGD's swift growth in renewable diesel production. Ms. Dudley has also worked extensively on Darling's evaluation of business...

#Executive Vice President#Renewables And Strategy#Dgd#Conagra Foods#Darling Ingredients Inc#Dar#Company
