CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Facebook to pay up to $14.25M to settle discrimination claims

Springfield Business Journal
 8 days ago

Facebook agreed to pay up to $14.25 million to settle discrimination claims...

sbj.net

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Ogletree Tapped to Defend UPS in Employment Discrimination Claim

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against UPS to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Shnayder Law on behalf of Kayon Hardware, pursues claims of sexual harassment and gender discrimination. The case is 3:21-cv-19336, Hardware v. United Parcel Service, Inc.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Facebook agrees to pay $14 million to settle lawsuit claiming it prioritized foreign workers over Americans: Biden says Zuckerberg's tech giant is 'not above the law' after ruling

Facebook will pay as much as $14 million in penalties as part of a settlement with the Justice Department over allegations it discriminated against Americans in favor of hiring foreign workers, officials announced on Tuesday. The social media giant also agreed to do more to hire U.S. nationals. It is...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visas#American#The Justice Department
Rolling Stone

Republicans Are Losing Their Minds Because the DOJ Wants to Help Protect Threatened School Officials

Attorney General Merrick Garland appeared before Senate Judiciary Committee. He ran into a buzzsaw of outraged Republican senators who took the attorney general to task for … allowing federal law enforcement to consult with local law enforcement about how to handle a rash of violent threats against school board officials. In question was an Oct. 4 memo in which Garland directed the FBI and U.S. attorneys’ offices “to discuss strategies for addressing” the “increase in harassment, intimidation and threats of violence against school board members, teachers and workers in our nation’s public schools.” The memo also called for the creation of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KREX

Garland defends school board memo amid Republican criticism

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday defended a memo aimed at combating threats against school officials nationwide while Republicans insisted he rescinds the directive. He signaled he had no plans to do so despite their criticism. The memo took center stage as Garland appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee – his second congressional appearance in […]
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Facebook
Reuters

Shares tumble in blank-check company linked to Trump social venture

(Reuters) - Shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check company that plans to publicly list former U.S. President Donald Trump’s new social media venture, were on track for their second straight day of losses on Tuesday after a staggering rally last week. The stock was last down 17.7% at...
POTUS
Springfield Business Journal

Opinion: IRS bank reporting proposal grossly violates privacy

What can possibly go wrong when you funnel the private data of millions of citizens into the IRS? It’s a terrifying thought, but it’s one we may soon face as U.S. congressional Democrats intend to include a highly controversial IRS tax reporting provision in their budget reconciliation package. If you...
U.S. POLITICS
Springfield Business Journal

Peabody Energy terminates top exec

St. Louis coal company Peabody Energy Corp. is terminating the employment of a top executive. Kemal Williamson, president of U.S. operations, temporarily will serve in a senior adviser role before exiting the company. A regulatory filing from the company indicated Williamson’s separation constitutes a termination “without cause” as defined by...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Running a Jail, Not a Hotel’: Judge Has Had It With Capitol Rioters Alleging Mistreatment

Capitol riot defendants have been complaining about the conditions in the Washington, D.C., jail where they’re being held. One judge isn’t having it. “They’re running a jail, not a hotel,” Judge Emmitt Sullivan said in a hearing on Wednesday. “Some people want hotel services.” Some judges have been noting that they’re working with the D.C. jail to improve conditions, according to CNN, but Sullivan alleged many of the claims should be directed toward the jail, not brought up in court. One such case is that of Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who is claiming mistreatment. The Department of Justice...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Anger as tech executive calls Pete Buttigieg a ‘loser’ for taking paternity leave

A technology executive and investor sparked furore on Twitter for referring to men in “important positions” who take paternity leave as “losers”.Joe Lonsdale, the founder of Palantir Technologies, tweeted on Wednesday that “any man in an important position who takes six months of leave for a newborn is a loser.”“In the old days men had babies and worked harder to provide for their future — that’s the correct masculine response.”He had been replying to a tweet about US transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, who took paternity leave last month following the birth of his newborn twins — amid criticism from...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy