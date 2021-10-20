CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PNC Foundation Announces $16.8 Million Grant To Support And Develop Black-Owned Businesses Through New Howard University Center for Entrepreneurship

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"We recognize that small businesses are the lifeblood of the U.S. economy, and ensuring the success of Black-, LMI-, minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses is critical to ensuring a more diverse and inclusive economy," said PNC Chairman, President and CEO William S. Demchak. "PNC is bridging some of the divides that...

markets.businessinsider.com

classiccountry1070.com

WSU Receives $2 Million Grant to Support Aviation Research Center

Wichita State University received a $2 million federal grant from The Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) to purchase tools and supplies to support the new Flight Test Research Center as well as a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Facility for the National Institute for Aviation Research. The EDA project...
WICHITA, KS
thedp.com

Weingarten receives $2.6 million donation for new testing center and academic support

The Weingarten Learning Resources Center has been granted $2.6 million to improve its academic programs and disability services. The donation provided by the Moh Foundation will contribute to academic support for students through new technology and programs, especially students with disabilities, Penn Today reported. Weingarten is Penn’s learning support hub which includes free tutors, educational workshops, and academic accommodations. The Moh Foundation — founded by 1992 Wharton graduate Michael Moh and Peggy Moh — is a private family foundation that supports underserved populations.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
emich.edu

Eastern Michigan University Center for Entrepreneurship to launch new executive certificate program in entrepreneurship

YPSILANTI – With funds raised from EMU alumni and community partners, the Center for Entrepreneurship at Eastern Michigan University is launching a new program to help aspiring entrepreneurs jumpstart their ideas. The Executive Certificate in Entrepreneurship is a unique eight-week in-person and online hybrid program that offers business instruction, professional coaching, mentorship, networking and the chance for participants to pitch their startup ideas for one or two awards sharing a $25,000 business expense fund.
YPSILANTI, MI
#University Center#Pnc Foundation Announces#Pnc Chairman#The Pnc Foundation#Hbcu#Black Americans#The Howard University
bloomberglaw.com

PNC, Howard University Team Up to Boost Black Business Owners

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. ’s charitable foundation announced a $16.8 million grant to. that would establish a center focused on furthering Black entrepreneurship. The goal of the Howard University and PNC National Center for Entrepreneurship will be to provide Black business owners with education and resources to help them grow their businesses, according to a statement. The initiative is also meant to help them network with other business owners and chambers of commerce.
COLLEGES
fox8live.com

Grant program launched to help Black-owned businesses post-Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A collection of organizations and businesses have come together to assist Black-owned businesses recover from Hurricane Ida. AT&T and Mastercard kicked off the Black Business Works Fund on Monday with a $200,000 donation. The program will see $2,500 grants given to African-American businesses that suffered damage...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa startup founder receives grant from Black entrepreneurship event

Tampa entrepreneur Imani Lee of startup Black Stock Footage was one of only a handful of entrepreneurs who received a grant for their innovative businesses. The virtual Black Entrepreneurs Day event, held Oct. 14, was presented by Chase for Business and curated and hosted by Daymond John, the founder and CEO of clothing brand FUBU and co-star of ABC’s show Shark Tank.
TAMPA, FL
thepostathens.com

OU Center for Entrepreneurship offers support, funding for student ventures

Ohio University’s Center for Entrepreneurship provides students on campus with the necessary tools to help them achieve success with entrepreneurship and future employment ventures. Located in the Alden Library, the center educates students who are interested in entrepreneurship with skills they can use to start their own businesses, brands or...
ATHENS, OH
blavity.com

Black Couple's $5 Million Donation To Howard University Is School's Largest Alumni Gift

A Black couple gifted Howard University with a $5 million donation earlier this week. Eddie and Sylvia Brown, who both graduated from the university in the '60s, sent the donation to support the school's Graduation Retention Access to Continued Excellence (GRACE) grant which is typically awarded to students with financial hardships. According to the school's press release, the gift marks the largest alumni donation in the school's 154-year history.
EDUCATION
Biz Times

PNC Foundation launches fund to support 100 Black-owned businesses in Milwaukee

The PNC Foundation has pledged $600,000 to launch a new fund in support of Black entrepreneurs and business owners in the city of Milwaukee. The new Black Business Boost Fund is designed to expand access to capital and provide more resources for small businesses in Milwaukee’s disinvested communities. The fund will be administered by Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp., which will partner with the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee to provide technical assistance and educational and mentoring opportunities for Black entrepreneurs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
localsyr.com

Central New York Community Foundation Supporting Black Businesses

The Central New York Community Foundation recently awarded a new round of grants from its Black Equity and Excellence Fund, supporting organizations and projects that counteract systemic racism. Founded back in June 2020, the Black Equity and Excellence Fund started with the idea of supporting community-based projects for the Black...
CHARITIES
martechseries.com

Klaviyo Launches Owned Growth Grant Competition to Recognize and Support Up and Coming Businesses

Winner to receive $25,000 and a spot at WS Development’s The Current in 2022. Klaviyo, a leading customer data and marketing automation platform, today announced the Klaviyo Owned Growth Grant competition. The competition, which is a part of Klaviyo’s ongoing commitment to support businesses looking to own their growth, will recognize one winner to receive $25,000 and a 2022 spot at WS Development’s pop-up shopping village, “The Current” in Boston, and a year of free access to Klaviyo’s marketing automation platform. Two additional finalists will also receive a free year of access to Klaviyo’s platform.
ECONOMY
Morning Journal

Tri-C receives $750,000 from PNC Bank and the PNC Foundation

Cuyahoga Community College announced it has received $750,000 from PNC Bank and the PNC Foundation to help fund comprehensive educational and job preparedness programs designed to help low- to moderate-income students achieve better results in the classroom and the workplace. The funding will help strengthen and support three key student...
CLEVELAND, OH
Startland News

Porter House KC receives $175K from JPMorgan Chase Foundation to support inclusive entrepreneurship

An investment by the JPMorgan Chase Foundation will help The Porter House KC fill a void in entrepreneur support programming in Kansas City, said Dan Smith. “Our goal is always to find a solution to the problem. We felt there was a gap. There was a whole population of people being missed. People who come from where we came from weren’t being calculated in Kansas City’s ‘entrepreneurial city,’” explained the co-founder of the Porter House KC (PHKC), a program of Credit & Homeownership Empowerment Services (CHES).
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cleveland.com

Case Western Reserve University receives $16 million federal grant for new research center on substance use and HIV

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Case Western Reserve University has received a $16 million, five-year federal grant to launch a multi-institutional research effort dedicated to understanding the relationship between substance use and HIV. The Case Western Reserve University Center for Excellence on the Impact of Substance Use on HIV will be established...
CLEVELAND, OH
kttn.com

Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri receives Rural Business Development Grant

The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri, Inc. has received a Rural Business Development Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Missouri Acting State Director D Clark Thomas made the award announcement, Friday, October 8th, 2021. The grant, in the amount of $53,863 will be used to assist with technical assistance and program delivery throughout the northwest region.
MISSOURI STATE
Milwaukee Business Journal

$600,000 PNC grant seeds new fund to support at least 100 Black businesses in Milwaukee area

When Angela and Bennie Smith were starting Daddy's Soul Food & Grille in 2014, they got a $10,000 loan through the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. (WWBIC). "It may seem small to some, but it was everything to us," Angela Smith said Wednesday at an event announcing a new $600,000 fund to help at least 100 other Milwaukee-area businesses like hers.
MILWAUKEE, WI
emich.edu

Eastern Michigan University announces $52.6 million financial aid commitment to support students in 2022-23 academic year

YPSILANTI – During its general meeting on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, the Eastern Michigan University Board of Regents approved plans to award approximately $52.6 million in financial aid during the 2022-23 academic year. The financial aid budget for 2022-23 reflects the University’s continued emphasis on minimizing net costs for students...
YPSILANTI, MI
southseattleemerald.com

City Announces $4 Million in Grants for Pandemic-Stressed Small Businesses

Alicia Haskins is no doubt applying for a grant from the City’s Small Business Stabilization Fund program. After visiting small businesses around Rainier Beach, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced the program at a press conference at Rainier Health and Fitness, where she said the fund would focus on businesses owned by women and People of Color “because of the disproportionate impacts of the COVID-19 crisis on our Black, Indigenous, and People of Color communities.”
RAINIER, WA

