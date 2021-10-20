PNC Foundation Announces $16.8 Million Grant To Support And Develop Black-Owned Businesses Through New Howard University Center for Entrepreneurship
"We recognize that small businesses are the lifeblood of the U.S. economy, and ensuring the success of Black-, LMI-, minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses is critical to ensuring a more diverse and inclusive economy," said PNC Chairman, President and CEO William S. Demchak. "PNC is bridging some of the divides that...markets.businessinsider.com
Comments / 0