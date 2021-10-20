PNC Foundation Announces $16.8 Million Grant To Support And Develop Black-Owned Businesses Through New Howard University Center for Entrepreneurship

An investment by the JPMorgan Chase Foundation will help The Porter House KC fill a void in entrepreneur support programming in Kansas City, said Dan Smith. “Our goal is always to find a solution to the problem. We felt there was a gap. There was a whole population of people being missed. People who come from where we came from weren’t being calculated in Kansas City’s ‘entrepreneurial city,’” explained the co-founder of the Porter House KC (PHKC), a program of Credit & Homeownership Empowerment Services (CHES).

