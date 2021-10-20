CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cboe Global Markets To Buy Eris Digital Holdings

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 8 days ago

(RTTNews) - Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE), a provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, on Wednesday, announced it has inked a deal to acquire Eris Digital Holdings, LLC or ErisX, an...

markets.businessinsider.com

Cheddar News

Informatica goes public with push to the cloud

Cloud data management company Informatica made its market debut on the New York Stock Exchange today under the ticker symbol INFA. Shares ending the day even after opening at $27.55. with shares priced at $29 apiece. This is the second time the company has gone public after being founded back in 1993. Informatica then went private in a $5 billion deal in 2015. Now, the company is reentering public markets as a subscription business with a push to the cloud. Cheddar News welcomes CEO of Informatica, Amit Walia, to discuss.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Desert Peak Minerals sets IPO terms, looks to raise up to $230 million

Desert Peak Minerals Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the Colorado-based manager of mineral and royalty interest in the Permian Basin looks to raise up to $230.0 million. The company is offering 10.0 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $20 and $23 a share. With a total of 62.0 million Class A and Class B shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the company could be valued at up to $1.43 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "DPM." Barclays, Credit Suisse and UBS Investment Bank are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $9.5 million on revenue of $36.7 million during the six months through June 30, after a loss of $12.2 million on revenue of $19.7 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 6.1% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.4%.
MARKETS
Business Insider

Why UP Fintech Shares Are Falling

Shares of several Chinese brokerage companies, including Up Fintech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:TIGR), are trading lower after China warned unlicensed online brokerages are illegal if they have Chinese clients that are being served through the internet. UP Fintech shares are trading lower by 30% over the past month and 67% over...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Cannabis Credit Tracker: The Market Is Pricing Debt Efficiently

The Viridian Cannabis Credit Tracker uses 11 financial and market variables to rank each company on four factors that we believe are good indicators of credit quality: Liquidity, Leverage, Profitability, and Size. The model synthesizes these variables into an overall credit score. Debt has become a more significant percentage of...
MARKETS
Business Insider

Rheinmetall Prelim. Q3 Operating Result Declines; Cuts Sales Outlook On Shortage Of Semiconductors

(RTTNews) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK) said, based on preliminary figures, third quarter operating result will be around 106 million euros, compared to 109 million euros, last year. The Group tentatively expects sales of 1.258 billion euros, almost exactly the same as 1.261 billion euros, prior year. The company noted that the sluggish trend in third quarter sales growth is due essentially to the limited availability of raw materials and semiconductors, which led to reduced call-offs from important customers.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Agrify Corp To Enter Arizona Cannabis Market Via Deal With Olive El Mirage

Hardware and software cultivation solutions developer Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) announced Thursday that it has signed a definitive agreement with its first Arizona-based customer, Olive El Mirage Partners LLC. The Deal Details. Under the terms of the agreement, Agrify will work with Olive El Mirage on the build-out of its 30,000...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Robinhood Q3 earnings brought down by crypto trading drop

Robinhood's transaction-based revenues fell sharply in Q3 due to a 78% drop in crypto trading. The decline underscores the trading app's oversized reliance on crypto transactions. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Fintech industry. Learn more about becoming a client. Trading app's revenues fell sharply...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Mesirow to Accelerate Growth by Expanding Platform in Florida and the U.S. Southeast

George Barbar has a track record of building successful businesses -- Natalie A. Brown. The growth initiative will be led by George Barbar, Senior Managing Director, who has been with the firm since 2010 and made vital contributions to the firm's Institutional Sales and Trading and other Mesirow business units while leveraging his deep relationships with civic and business leaders.
FLORIDA STATE
chatsports.com

Global Handheld Digital Multimeter Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2028 | Fluke, Amprobe, Yokogawa, Keysight Technologies, Klein Tools, FLIR Systems, Mastech Digital, etc.

Production, Distribution, Marketing, Sales and Revenue. Market share and size, growth driving factors and restraints, competitive scenario, trends and opportunities, risks and challenges. Segmentations based on type, application, region, countries and more and further analytical insights on the same. Analyses in detail to provide users with the knowledge to design...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Why Triterras Stock Rose a Huge 58% in Early Trading Today

An independent audit of the company had been underway since January. Triterras' board finally reported the results of that review, saying it revealed that there was nothing funny going on. What happened. Shares of Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) took off like a rocket on Thursday, rising by just shy of 58% in...
STOCKS
martechseries.com

New Report Reveals 94% of Global Marketers Have Changed Digital Customer Experience (CX) Strategy to Meet New Consumer Expectations

A new global research study of 8,000 consumers and 800 marketers examines how digital marketers have adapted to consumer behavioral shifts during the last 18 months, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. The report, conducted by digital experience leader Acquia, looks at marketing strategies and technologies that have transformed the customer experience (CX), along with consumer perceptions of personalization and privacy. A staggering 94% of marketers have changed their digital CX strategy to at least some extent in the last 18 months, relying more heavily on digital content distributed across multiple channels to reach consumers in this challenging environment.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

This Quality ETF Is a Step Ahead of the S&P 500 Value Index

Given the potential economic headwinds like inflation, ETF investors will want to shore up their portfolios with quality funds that can outpace the major indexes, like the FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (QLC). Of course, investors will want the best of both worlds, combining quality with S&P 500-beating...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Will Crypto Be a Game Changer for This Growth Stock?

Marqeta will create Visa cards in partnership with Coinbase and other cryptocurrency companies. The company specializes in customizable cards that can control precisely how much and where money is spent. Its expansion into crypto spending cards puts it in a fast-growing area of the global payments market. Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last...
MARKETS

