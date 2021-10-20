Highgate Increases Investment In Sustainability Initiatives

August/September 2021, Featured, Diversity & Inclusion, Sustainability |. Generation Z, like the millennial generation before it, is pessimistic about careers, life in general, and the world around it. However, it shares a deep concern for the environment and a desire to serve a higher purpose. Sustainability initiatives are a top priority for Gen Z. Nearly half (47%) want to make positive impacts on community and society (“The Deloitte Global Millennial Survey 2019,” Deloitte, https://bit.ly/3CXGR9K) and truly think in terms of “sustainability.” Sustainability is similar to but not synonymous with corporate social responsibility (CSR). Sustainability seeks to balance resource usage with resource supply over time; it seeks to assure intergenerational equity (Tima Bansal and Mark DesJardine, “Don’t Confuse Sustainability with CSR,” Ivey Business Journal, January/February 2015, https://bit.ly/3mf5dFU). The visibility of Greta Thunberg and the street protests of schoolchildren across the world are evidence of the importance of environmental resources to Gen Z.
