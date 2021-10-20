CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highgate Increases Investment In Sustainability Initiatives

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 8 days ago

"We're determined to be part of the solution to address climate change. According to the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, the hotel industry needs to reduce its carbon emissions per room by 90 percent by 2050 in order to keep the industry within UN goals for reduced emissions," said Marianne Balfe, Highgate's Vice...

markets.businessinsider.com

Business Insider

FII Institute Announces Investment in AZmed, Helping to Address Global Shortage in Radiologists

The investment, which is part of AZmed's latest 3.5 million EUR round, builds on the Institute's commitment to catalyze globally relevant, real-world solutions in five focus areas: Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability. AZmed is a medical technology company that develops AI-enabled diagnostic applications for medical images. The...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Mesirow to Accelerate Growth by Expanding Platform in Florida and the U.S. Southeast

George Barbar has a track record of building successful businesses -- Natalie A. Brown. The growth initiative will be led by George Barbar, Senior Managing Director, who has been with the firm since 2010 and made vital contributions to the firm's Institutional Sales and Trading and other Mesirow business units while leveraging his deep relationships with civic and business leaders.
FLORIDA STATE
World Economic Forum

5 surprising ways to increase living standards sustainably

To keep global warming below 1.5℃, we need to find new ways to produce everyday goods, many of which have been built on the back of fossil fuels. 5 ways to raise living standards sustainably: making plastics from plants; greening steel and concrete; recycling EV batteries; making jet fuel from trash; cleaning up deliveries.
ENVIRONMENT
irei.com

Montana Board of Investments to increase real estate allocation

The ​​Montana Board of Investments (BOI) is planning to increase its target allocation to real estate from 9 percent to 10 percent, according to a recent meeting document. The pension fund is also planning to reduce the midpoint of core fixed income from 15 percent to 14 percent, and increase the midpoint of noncore fixed income from 6 percent to 7 percent.
REAL ESTATE
Digiday

Publishers are seeing increases in advertiser requests around climate and sustainability coverage

As publishers invest in more climate coverage this year, the question remains whether or not this content category is also drawing interest from advertisers. For BBC, Bloomberg, Financial Times, Group Nine Media and The Economist, the answer is yes — with most saying advertisers are sending out more requests for publishers to pitch campaign or sponsorship opportunities around their solutions-based journalism, showing a growing interest this year in publishers’ coverage of climate and sustainability.
SCOTLAND
thepaypers.com

Sustainable investment platform Wiwin receives funding

Germany-based sustainable investments platform Wiwin has announced increasing its equity. According to Private Banking Magazin, three business angels have given the company a six-figure sum and become part of the advisory board. A Wiwin representative has stated that the company has already raised over EUR 100 million in capital for the implementation of sustainable projects.
MARKETS
Lodging

Highgate Upgrades to Renewable Electricity at Many of its Hotels

NEW YORK—Highgate, a global real estate investment and hotel management company, is announcing an upgrade to 100 percent renewable electricity, beginning with a majority of its select-service properties as well as 17 full-service hotels. The initiative will be certified by Green-e Energy, an independent certification and verification program for renewable energy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNBC

Sustainable investing is no different from ‘value’ investing, says asset manager

ESG standards — or environmental, social and governance — should adapt to local circumstances, said Li. Loh Boon Chye, CEO of the Singapore Exchange, cautioned investors against using ESG as a "simplistic filter" or "shortcut" to select funds and companies. Sustainable investing is no different from the conventional "value" investing...
MARKETS
perfumerflavorist.com

Latest F&F Agricultural & Sustainability Initiatives

Research from Globe Newswire states that the global green technology and sustainability market size is expected to grow to $41.62 billion by 2028, increasing at a CAGR of 20.3% between 2021 and 2028. Recent years have spurred consumer demand for more sustainable products, sourcing and company transparency. Many companies have...
AGRICULTURE
Aviation Week

Poll: Which Sustainability Initiatives Will Be Most Important for The Aftermarket?

Sustainability has become a big conversation in the aviation industry, but efforts so far have focused mainly on airline operations, airframes and manufacturing. Some MROs are starting to get involved in sustainability initiatives, such as developing maintenance processes for more sustainable aircraft, installing solar panels or ramping up materials recycling.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
mit.edu

How to invest in the right digital initiatives

Like other companies, global financial services group BBVA wanted to find a better way to prioritize new digital initiatives. Resources like staff and funding are valuable, and the company wanted to make sure they were being put toward projects that would have the biggest strategic impact. So BBVA created an...
BUSINESS
abc17news.com

30 business leaders are promoting sustainable investments

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Thirty top business leaders are seeking to encourage private investment to help the U.N. achieve development goals for 2030, including tackling climate change, preserving the environment, ending poverty, promoting economic growth, and improving health care and education. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday that he is counting on the leaders “to catalyze greater investment for developing countries and make net-zero (carbon emissions) and sustainability the core of everyone’s policies and business models.” The Global Investors for Sustainable Development Alliance says it is developing standards, tools and products to draw long-term investment into sustainable development.
ECONOMY
TravelPulse

Southwest Airlines Announces Sustainability Actions, Initiatives

Southwest Airlines announced a series of near-term goals, actions and initiatives designed to support the carrier’s 10-year plan to maintain carbon neutrality to 2019 levels while continuing to grow its operations. Southwest revealed it would achieve these objectives by reducing carbon emissions, replacing existing jet fuel with sustainable aviation fuel...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
travelweekly.com

Alaska Airlines forms investment arm for emissions initiatives

Alaska Airlines has registered a venture-capital subsidiary to invest in sustainable aviation technology. The carrier aims to use the subsidiary, called Alaska Star Ventures, to accelerate its progress toward net-zero carbon emissions, which it has committed to reaching by 2040. For its first investment, Alaska Star has partnered with UP...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Newsweek

Turks and Caicos Bets on Sustainable Investment to Boost Clean Economy

The Turks and Caicos Islands are often described as the Caribbean's best kept secret: two groups of tropical islands with a land area of 170 square miles, known primarily for high-end tourism. Following the landslide victory of his party in February, Charles Washington Misick now serves as Premier - a position he held for the first time in the 1990s. Misick, who has been driving the development of the British Overseas Territory in different capacities for over 30 years, is set to transform the islands' economy in the wake of the pandemic.
ECONOMY
Mother Jones

Cement Makers Commit to Large Emissions Reductions by 2030

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Cement makers around the world have pledged to cut their greenhouse gas...
ENVIRONMENT
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Commerce Launches Maryland Innovation Investment Tax Credit

BALTIMORE, MD (October 26, 2021) — The Maryland Department of Commerce has launched the Maryland Innovation Investment Tax Credit, which will help foster the growth of the state’s technology sectors by incentivizing investment in early-stage companies. The program, which has $2 million in funding for FY 2022, will also help increase overall investments in current […] The post Maryland Commerce Launches Maryland Innovation Investment Tax Credit appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
INCOME TAX
cpajournal.com

Using Sustainability Initiatives to Engage Young Professionals

August/September 2021, Featured, Diversity & Inclusion, Sustainability |. Generation Z, like the millennial generation before it, is pessimistic about careers, life in general, and the world around it. However, it shares a deep concern for the environment and a desire to serve a higher purpose. Sustainability initiatives are a top priority for Gen Z. Nearly half (47%) want to make positive impacts on community and society (“The Deloitte Global Millennial Survey 2019,” Deloitte, https://bit.ly/3CXGR9K) and truly think in terms of “sustainability.” Sustainability is similar to but not synonymous with corporate social responsibility (CSR). Sustainability seeks to balance resource usage with resource supply over time; it seeks to assure intergenerational equity (Tima Bansal and Mark DesJardine, “Don’t Confuse Sustainability with CSR,” Ivey Business Journal, January/February 2015, https://bit.ly/3mf5dFU). The visibility of Greta Thunberg and the street protests of schoolchildren across the world are evidence of the importance of environmental resources to Gen Z.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Business Insider

nameless Raises $15 Million Seed Investment Round, Empowering Brands To Create NFTs

Nameless offers accessible technology that eliminates barriers to creating, customizing, and selling digital goods. Mechanism Capital is joined by investors Velvet Sea Ventures, Red Beard Ventures, Delphi Digital, Fenbushi Capital, Third Prime, Cultur3 Capital, Michael Rubin, Dez Bryant, Spartan Group, D64 Ventures, Flamingo DAO, The LAO, and Wursta Ventures, among others.
BUSINESS

