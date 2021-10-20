CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Evins Communications Rebrands And Launches Innovative Evins PR+ Paradigm

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 8 days ago

Building on the Agency's legacy of work with prominent iconic brands as well as industry innovators and disruptive start-ups, Evins PR+ encompasses the Agency's renowned business acumen with its brand essence and content strategies, to develop relevancy-building, engaging and resonant communications programs that transcend and go far beyond traditional public relations....

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

nameless Raises $15 Million Seed Investment Round, Empowering Brands To Create NFTs

Nameless offers accessible technology that eliminates barriers to creating, customizing, and selling digital goods. Mechanism Capital is joined by investors Velvet Sea Ventures, Red Beard Ventures, Delphi Digital, Fenbushi Capital, Third Prime, Cultur3 Capital, Michael Rubin, Dez Bryant, Spartan Group, D64 Ventures, Flamingo DAO, The LAO, and Wursta Ventures, among others.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

TripleLift Bolsters Connected TV Team with Keith Kazerman as SVP, Revenue

"The work that TripleLift is doing in connected television will be game-changing for the category," said Kazerman. Earlier this year, TripleLift took a majority investment from Vista Equity Partners, in part to catalyze growth in CTV. The company built a two-pronged CTV strategy for content owners and brands, which includes offerings that appear both "In-Break" and "In-Show." In-Break ads are what the industry calls CTV Spots, mainly :05, :15 and :30 commercials that run within commercial breaks. In-Show is a TripleLift innovation that inserts brand assets directly into television programs programmatically, a process that occurs during post-production. Machine learning technology determines where to insert an asset, with the result being a seamless experience for the viewer, greater monetization for the content owner, and a break-through placement for the advertiser. In-Show is poised to shake up the $23 billion product placement industry. Taken together, these two categories of ads represent the broadest CTV offering in programmatic advertising.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Solving Online Footwear Returns with AI Recommendations

Online retailers have a recurring returns problem, especially in the footwear category where they can be as high as 30 to 40 percent.  As e-commerce continues to grow at an exponential rate, this challenge will unfortunately only become more prevalent. But, one company is combining 3D foot scanning and artificial intelligence (AI) in an effort to eliminate the issue entirely and give consumers the right shoe fit every time. Aetrex recently unveiled FitGenius, an AI platform that is now integrated into their foot scanning technology. The program works by matching shoppers’ unique foot profiles, which are gathered from a foot scan...
APPAREL
prweek.com

Coutts, NatWest and Citigate alumnus launches PR consultancy

Trequartista Consulting will launch with five clients, ranging from a FTSE-listed financial services firm to an educational technology start-up. Founder Chris Wilson, who before being in-house with NatWest and Coutts worked for Citigate Dewe Rogerson, among other agencies, said he has developed a model he thinks will “encourage more entrepreneurial consultants”.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Communications#Innovation#American Express#Brand Marketing#Agency#Evins Pr
Variety

Pokimane Announced as Co-Founder of RTS, an Endeavor-Backed Gaming Talent Management Firm

Pokimane, the popular Twitch gaming livestreamer, has announced a new entrepreneurial gig: She’s co-founder and chief creative officer of RTS, a talent management and brand consulting firm that spun out of Endeavor’s esports business. Imane Anys, known as Pokimane among her more than 30 million online followers, told Variety that RTS was formed to solve hot-button business issues encountered gaming creators — namely, striking brand deals that fairly value them and represent them authentically. In the gaming and esports realm, she said, “there are too many examples of people being mistreated, agreeing to contracts with unfair compensation and cringey deals.” Pokimane, who...
BUSINESS
Inside Indiana Business

Veterinary Startup Launches with High Alpha Innovation

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - A collaborative venture studio involving Indianapolis-based High Alpha Innovation has launched its first startup. Transfur, a referral management platform for the veterinary industry, is headquartered in Minneapolis and received funding from Varsity Venture Studio, which also involves the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thefastmode.com

Telefónica Launches its Global Innovation and Talent Hub

Telefónica’s Chairman, José María Álvarez-Pallete, recently announced the creation of a large global Innovation and Talent Hub at the company's headquarters, located in Madrid's Distrito Telefónica. This initiative will consolidate Telefónica as the undisputed leader in digitalization, as it will allow it to project its reach beyond technology to occupy...
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Saga launches rebrand after boss admits it failed over-50s

Chief executive Euan Sutherland said it must spearhead a change in perceptions of older generations, preferring to label them ‘experienced’. The boss of insurance to holiday group Saga has admitted the company lost its way in how it engaged with older customers. Euan Sutherland, who joined the firm for the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sourcing Journal

Outland CEO Says BWA Report Hinders Ethical Fashion Movement

Outland Denim founding CEO James Bartle took to Instagram Monday to call Baptist World Aid’s (BWA) 2021 Ethical Fashion Report “one of the greatest setbacks to the ethical and environmental sustainability movements I’ve witnessed in the past 10 years.” For the second consecutive year, the Australian denim brand earned an A+, the highest ranking possible  alongside clothing brands Etiko, Joyya Apparel and Mighty Good Basics. Bartle, however, is dismayed by some of brands that earned an A grade. Without naming names, the executive said he is “shocked to see brands who are responsible for huge human rights abuses, let alone a...
ADVOCACY
Variety

YouTube Head of Content Partnerships Malik Ducard Exits to Join Pinterest (EXCLUSIVE)

After a decade at YouTube, Malik Ducard is moving on: He’s been hired by Pinterest as the image-sharing and social media company’s first chief content officer. For the last two years, Ducard has been VP of content partnerships at YouTube, in charge of business development for the platform’s partnerships on film, TV, social impact, family and learning. At Pinterest, Ducard will lead the content and creator team, tasked with developing its content strategy and vision to tap into the creator economy. Ducard will join Pinterest’s executive team and report directly to co-founder and CEO Ben Silbermann. “As we continue our work to...
BUSINESS
The Poultry Site

UK launches £17.5 million Farming Innovation Program

A new long-term funding program to support farmers, growers, foresters and other businesses to embrace innovative ways to maximize productivity and drive sustainability has opened for applications. The Farming Innovation Program, one of the new measures set out in the Government’s Agricultural Transition Plan, will support ambitious projects to transform...
AGRICULTURE
prweek.com

Fast-growing 'pre-exercise' energy drink C4 hires PR agency for UK launch

The C4 brand grew 166 per cent in the US over the past year, achieving ninth overall position within the category. It is supported by US stand-up comedian and actor Kevin Hart as a brand ambassador. The brand is set to launch a new flavour collaboration with the confectionery brand...
BUSINESS
Healthcare IT News

Australia-based FiveP launches communications tool initially developed for Austin Health

FiveP, a Melbourne-headquartered IT services company, has launched a role-based messaging solution that it initially developed to support clinical communications at Austin Health. WHAT IT'S ABOUT. Developed with input from Austin Health, Baret is a role-based messaging solution that is built inside Microsoft Teams. The idea to create the app...
TECHNOLOGY
Deadline

Nielsen Rebrands, Calling New Look A Symbol Of Its “Commitment To Innovation”

Nielsen, which has had a turbulent few months as its methodology has been questioned by a range of advertising stakeholders, has unveiled a new brand identity. The new look is timed to the start of Advertising Week in New York, a hybrid event that will see a number of media and tech firms take part. In an announcement, the company said the revamped brand signals the “transformation of its culture and a redefined strategy focused solely on the global future of media. Nielsen’s new look and feel represents a commitment to innovation and the company’s role and purpose of powering a...
BUSINESS
mpacorn.com

Local PR firm does rebranding of its own

Conejo Valley-based Mustang Marketing, a full-service marketing agency, has unveiled a new brand identity. The 35-year-old firm, which recently moved its offices from Newbury Park to Westlake, says its updated logo embodies the qualities that have made the company successful over the past three decades while also capturing its future.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
bizjournals

Guest column: How to tackle PR/communications in a fragmented world

Public relations and communications have always been a critical part of the small business marketing communications mix — now even more so. As cords continue to be cut — and with many consumers now existing on a diet of exclusively online content — small businesses are confronting the challenges of getting out their message in a fragmented world, a world of constant two-way communication between brands and consumers.
SMALL BUSINESS
Business Insider

ViacomCBS Announces Acquisition Of Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico

(RTTNews) - ViacomCBS Networks International, a unit of ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC, VIACA), has agreed to acquire a majority stake in the Spanish language content producer, Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico from The Walt Disney Company (DIS) and the founding family. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy