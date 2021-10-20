Evins Communications Rebrands And Launches Innovative Evins PR+ Paradigm

"The work that TripleLift is doing in connected television will be game-changing for the category," said Kazerman. Earlier this year, TripleLift took a majority investment from Vista Equity Partners, in part to catalyze growth in CTV. The company built a two-pronged CTV strategy for content owners and brands, which includes offerings that appear both "In-Break" and "In-Show." In-Break ads are what the industry calls CTV Spots, mainly :05, :15 and :30 commercials that run within commercial breaks. In-Show is a TripleLift innovation that inserts brand assets directly into television programs programmatically, a process that occurs during post-production. Machine learning technology determines where to insert an asset, with the result being a seamless experience for the viewer, greater monetization for the content owner, and a break-through placement for the advertiser. In-Show is poised to shake up the $23 billion product placement industry. Taken together, these two categories of ads represent the broadest CTV offering in programmatic advertising.

