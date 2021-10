Ahead of the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin on Sunday, Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali told CBS News that America has a "huge potential of growth" for the sport. Although most races around the world happen during morning hours in the U.S., recent data shows more Americans are tuning in to watch F1 cars speed around the tracks. This season is averaging 916,000 viewers per race after 15 races – a 51 percent jump than the COVID-19 plagued 2020 season (608,000 per race) and 39 percent higher than the first 15 comparable races in 2019 (660,000 per race), according to ESPN, which airs the races in the U.S. In addition, six of the top 10 most-viewed races on cable have happened this season.

