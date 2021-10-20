CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia branded worst climate performer ahead of UN summit

By The Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia was the worst climate performer among comparable developed countries since nations pledged in the 2015 Paris agreement to take action to limit global warming, a think tank said Thursday ahead of a key climate conference in Scotland later this month. The U.N. summit in...

