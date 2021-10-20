SLU announces $20M athletics facility

Portland, OR. 170 supporters attended the Oregon Episcopal School (OES) ‘Ties & Tennies’ event on October 16th. The celebration, held in an outdoor tent, was designed to thank the school’s major donors, particularly supporters of the expanded and remodeled 42,000 square foot athletic center. The OES community raised $13.5 million for the new athletic center, which was constructed during Covid, and completed in June 2021. Longtime supporters Don and Alicia Morissette, seen above, are parents of four OES alumni and Capital Campaign co-chairs. They were presented with a framed piece of the former gym floor as a thank you for their leadership. A new athletic space in the facility is called Morissette Court after the family. It honors their passion to give back to future generations of athletes. Morissette Court has full-size basketball and volleyball courts, and two basketball and volleyball practice courts when the bleachers are retracted. OES Head of School Mo Copeland explained, “The family has been all-in as champions and supporters of OES and we are in their debt for their efforts in inspiring donors and the community to forever make this spectacular building a reality.”

