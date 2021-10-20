CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Netflix employees staging a walkout

Springfield Business Journal
 8 days ago

Netflix workers are expected to stage a walkout today in support of the company's trans and non-binary employees....

sbj.net

Black Enterprise

Comedian Damon Wayans Says Dave Chappelle ‘Freed the Slaves’ Following Transphobic Controversy

Comedian and actor Damon Wayans announced his support for Dave Chappelle, whose latest Netflix comedy special is stirring up conversations around transphobia. Since the release of Chappelle’s “The Closer” on Oct. 5, concerns of discrimination against the transgender community have been raised amongst some viewers. Chappelle has also garnered support...
CELEBRITIES
BET

Transgender Comedian Flame Monroe Defends Dave Chappelle’s LGBTQ+ Jokes

Black transgender comedian, Flame Monroe, is coming to the defense of Dave Chappelle and his Netflix special The Closer following the backlash he has received. Speaking with TMZ, Monroe says that making jokes about the LGBTQ+ community is fair game and something that is unique about the world of comedy is that nothing is off-limits.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Chappelle Ready to Meet With Transgender Community Under Certain Conditions: “I Am Not Bending to Anyone’s Demands”

Dave Chappelle is denying claims that he declined to speak with Netflix’s transgender employees regarding controversial comments he made in The Closer, but said he’s aware of the outcry and he’s now ready for a meeting — under certain conditions that include that those who participate must watch his special in full. In a new video posted Monday on Instagram, the comedian, currently on a nationwide tour, addresses the situation while seated at center stage. “It’s been said in the press that I was invited to speak to the transgender employees of Netflix and I refused. That is not true,” says...
CELEBRITIES
FOXBusiness

Rose McGowan rails against Netflix employees for protesting Dave Chappelle's special: 'Fake activism'

Rose McGowan is weighing in on the ongoing controversy surrounding Netflix and Dave Chappelle's latest comedy special. The former "Charmed" actress took to Twitter on Thursday to criticize the streamer's "whiny" staffers who have spoken out against "The Closer," which saw the comedian make remarks that some viewed as offensive to the transgender community.
TV & VIDEOS
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Ted Sarandos
Variety

‘Dear White People’ Showrunner Jaclyn Moore on Why She’s Boycotting Netflix Over Transphobic Dave Chappelle Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaclyn Moore has always considered Dave Chappelle one of her “comic heroes.” “His shadow is huge,” says Moore, who was a writer and showrunner on Netflix’s “Dear White People.” “He’s a brilliant goofy comedian, he’s brilliant as a political comedian. He has been brilliant for so so long, but I also don’t think because you’ve been brilliant means that you’re always brilliant.” Moore announced on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday night that she would no longer work with Netflix after she watched Chappelle’s latest standup special, “The Closer,” which premiered on the streamer on Tuesday. In the special, Chappelle makes numerous jokes...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix Suspends Three Employees, Including Trans Person Who Spoke Out Against Dave Chappelle, for Crashing Leadership Meeting

Netflix has suspended three employees for crashing a meeting of its top executives, including an out trans person who criticized a new comedy special from Dave Chappelle, sources tell Variety. Terra Field, a senior software engineer based in San Francisco, was among those suspended late last week for attending the “QBR” — Netflix’s quarterly business review, a two-day affair that convenes the top 500 employees at the company. Field, who identifies as queer and trans, and the other employees were not invited to the virtual gathering, according to insiders. Netflix did not suspend Field over recent tweets decrying what she called anti-trans...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos Says ‘I Screwed Up’ but Doubles Down on Dave Chappelle Defense

Netflix has been a lightning rod for controversy in the weeks since Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special premiered on the platform, but Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos is standing by the project, which has been widely criticized for Chappelle’s jokes about the transgender community. Sarandos told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview on Tuesday evening that though Chappelle’s special was in line with Netflix’s stance on “artistic expression,” he believed that he had poorly responded to the controversy in internal communications with Netflix staff. The interview occurred after several weeks of controversy surrounding the Chappelle special, which has been criticized by organizations...
TV & VIDEOS
#Walkout
IndieWire

Dave Chappelle’s Intent Doesn’t Matter, Jon Stewart

Nearly three weeks after its October 5 debut on Netflix, Dave Chappelle’s stand-up special “The Closer” remains embroiled in controversy. Last week saw the promised walkout of trans Netflix employees and allies in protest of their employer’s defense of Chappelle and his increasingly trademark transphobia, as well as comments from Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos in which he expressed regret regarding how the company had handled employee concerns about “The Closer” while continuing to defend the choice to proceed with the special. “When we think about this challenge — we have to entertain the world — part of that challenge means that...
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Netflix
Vibe

Dave Chappelle Addresses ‘The Closer’ Controversy During Recent Show: Watch

Dave Chappelle found himself in hot water earlier this month with the release of his Netflix special, The Closer, and is now addressing the controversy directly. In a newly surfaced video from a recent show, Untitled, the comedian spoke on his subsequent “cancellation.” The 48-year-old stated, “Nobody will touch this film. Thank God for Ted Sarandos at Netflix because he’s the only one that hasn’t canceled me yet.” Amid cheers, Chappelle continued, “To the transgender community, I am more than willing to give you an audience, but you will not summon me. I am not bending to anybody’s demands and if you...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Dave Chappelle Mocks Cancel Culture at Celebrity-Packed Screening Event

Dave Chappelle was greeted with a standing ovation from his fellow celebrities during the screening of his Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary, despite the recent controversy over his Netflix stand-up comedy special, The Closer. The comedian has received criticism about the special, which some critics say contains transphobic material. “If this is what being canceled is like, I love it,” he said on Thursday night at the Hollywood Bowl, The Hollywood Reporter reports. He also went further, calling out specific outlets during the night: “Fuck Twitter. Fuck NBC News, ABC News, all these stupid ass networks. I’m not talking to them. I’m talking to...
CELEBRITIES

