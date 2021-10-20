CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Expert NFL Survivor Pool Advice, Tips, Picks Week 4

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter yet another week with very few eliminations in NFL survivor pools, Week 4 features the biggest favorite of the year so far as the most popular survivor pool pick, but there are several other viable options. We’ll break down the pros and cons of the five most popular picks since...

www.uticaphoenix.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Retired NFL Quarterback Reportedly Being “Closely Monitored”

A retired NFL quarterback is reportedly being “closely monitored” by teams across the league heading into the fourth week of the regular season. Josh McCown, 40, last played in the National Football League in 2020. He spent time with both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans in 2020. The...
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
PennLive.com

Ben Roethlisberger’s last game as Steelers’ starter could be Sunday vs. Broncos

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Stick a fork in him; Ben Roethlisberger is done. Such is the cold-eyed, callous assessment of once-adoring Steelers Nation. Certainly, it is, if you judge by the damning reaction on Twitter in wake of the Steelers’ season-crushing 27-17 loss in Green Bay. This time it wasn’t on the Steelers young and unproven offensive line. The Steelers’ struggles were clearly the result of their 39-year-old, future Hall of Fame quarterback’s rapidly fading skills. Big Ben is but a slight shadow of his former self. He can’t move in Matt Canada’s offense requiring mobility. Worse, he’s missing wide-open receivers down the football. The result, splash plays have been reduced to a trickle. No wonder Mike Tomlin was caught on TV camera’s making moon eyes at the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers from the sidelines. He’s looking for a quarterback, any quarterback, that can be paired with Pittsburgh’s plethora of talented receivers, its promising rookie running back, and a defense that, when it hits its stride and shrugs off a string of nagging injuries, should be as stinging and sack-happy as ever. No wonder the sad yet anxious eyes of Steelers Nation are on Big Ben, waiting, wondering when he’ll be shown a seat on the sideline. Conventional wisdom held that the final curtain on Ben’s career would fall during the Steelers’ bye week later this month. Now, Steelers fans and analysts alike are insisting Ben be shown the door to the showers should he falter against the mediocre Broncos Sunday at Heinze Field. Are we seeing Big Ben’s last game as a starter? Even Mike Tomlin, a Ben believer, conceded Roethlisberger, once so capable of shrugging off pass rushers and eluding pressure, is simply can’t move the way he once did. That’s a huge concession, considering Canada’s offense is predicated on movement. Then again, nothing about this still-young Steelers’ season makes any sense. Sitting Big Ben would be the one thing that makes sense. Endings are hard. Just ask Stephen King. A Hollywood ending for Ben and these Steelers was always fantasy. This isn’t Tinseltown. It’s Pittsburgh. It’s the NFL. No one beats Father Time. Except, of course, Tom Brady. Here now are the valid, inescapable reasons for Ben taking a seat on the bench – plus an impassioned Pittsburgh counterargument to stick with Roethlisberger – all in this ‘pains-me-to-say-it’ edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my PennLive column first thing Thursday. It will be packed with plenty of memes depicting Pittsburgh’s shocking displeasure and displeasure with its aging, struggling Steelers’ quarterback.
NFL
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pick#Jets#Pick Em#American Football#Teamrankings Week
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Signed A New Quarterback On Wednesday

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Russell Wilson would have to miss an extended period of time due to a finger injury. With him out for at least the next month, the front office has decided to bring in another quarterback as an insurance policy. On Wednesday, the Seahawks...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes makes a fool of himself with latest interception

Patrick Mahomes is far from being the Kansas City Chiefs’ biggest problem during their stunning struggles to start the season. Faced with leading his team to victory on the road in Week 6, the former NFL MVP compounded a simple mistake by indulging one of his worst tendencies. Mahomes threw...
NFL
The Spun

Jared Goff’s Girlfriend, Christen Harper, Reacts To Living In Detroit

Just over a year ago, HBO’s Hard Knocks featured the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers – but it wasn’t a football player that stole the show. That role belonged to model Christen Harper, who captured the audience’s attention. The girlfriend of former Rams quarterback Jared Goff, Harper made a lasting impression on fans and has since taken over the modeling world.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

The New Orleans Saints Released 3 Players On Tuesday

The kicker position has been a spot of real consternation for the New Orleans Saints this year. Cody Parkey is one of three Saints getting the axe this week, after Sunday’s 33-22 win over Washington Football Team. Parkey injured his groin pregame, but stuck it out and played. He did...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Marshawn Lynch Says He Wouldn't Return to NFL If Offered Contract By Buccaneers

The opportunity to chase a Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wouldn't be all that appealing to Marshawn Lynch. Addressing the topic on Monday's Manningcast, the five-time Pro Bowler said he'd turn down a contract offer from the reigning NFL champions. He added he's content in retirement. Lynch...
NFL
The Spun

The Saints Have Signed A New Running Back

The New Orleans Saints lost back-up running back Tony Jones Jr. to an ankle injury during Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants and have already made a move to add depth at the position. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Saints signed 24-year-old Ryquell Armstead to their practice squad...
NFL
The Spun

CeeDee Lamb Reveals What He Told Dak Prescott After Game

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb played hero at Gillette Stadium against the New England Patriots yesterday. He caught a touchdown pass from Dak Prescott in overtime to seal the win and lift the team to 5-1. After the game, Lamb had a message for his quarterback. Speaking to the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Brett Favre Said About Dak Prescott

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre had some pretty lofty praise for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott earlier this week. Favre, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, is a big fan of what he’s seeing from the Cowboys quarterback. Dallas is 2-1 on the season, coming off back-to-back wins...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Report: Injured Rob Gronkowski Has Punctured Lung, 1 Broken Rib and 4 Cracked Ribs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star tight end Rob Gronkowski told Fox Sports' Jay Glazer he is recovering from "four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung" suffered during last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams after taking a big hit from linebacker Terrell Lewis. Remarkably, Gronk returned to...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
On3.com

Drew Brees criticizes Saints offense under Jameis Winston

Former All Pro New Orleans Saints quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees had some choice words about the Saints offense. On NBC’s Football Night in America on Sunday , Brees was critical of the Saints offense with Jameis Winston under center. “It was a little sloppy. I don’t...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy