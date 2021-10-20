CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Gets Taken To School After Botching Basic U

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Trump once again flunked history, this time getting a basic fact wrong about Thomas Jefferson. New York City announced it was moving a statue of the Founding Father and nation’s third president out of its City...

www.uticaphoenix.net

NBC News

Trump urges judge to block IRS from handing over his tax returns to Congress

WASHINGTON — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump urged a federal judge late Tuesday to block the Treasury Department and the IRS from giving his tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee. Trump's taxes have long been the Democrats' "white whale," the lawyers said. The reason given by...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Running a Jail, Not a Hotel’: Judge Has Had It With Capitol Rioters Alleging Mistreatment

Capitol riot defendants have been complaining about the conditions in the Washington, D.C., jail where they’re being held. One judge isn’t having it. “They’re running a jail, not a hotel,” Judge Emmitt Sullivan said in a hearing on Wednesday. “Some people want hotel services.” Some judges have been noting that they’re working with the D.C. jail to improve conditions, according to CNN, but Sullivan alleged many of the claims should be directed toward the jail, not brought up in court. One such case is that of Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who is claiming mistreatment. The Department of Justice...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Joe Manchin may soon do us all a little-noticed favor

Until now, the story has been that Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) has been the executioner of President Biden’s Build Back Better bill, bringing his ax down on one liberal priority after another. He helped kill climate change provisions, paid leave and the billionaire tax, at a minimum. Opinions to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Meghan McCain Rips Lindsey Graham: He Isn’t Part of My Family, And Hasn’t Been for ‘A Very Long Time’

Meghan McCain rebuked Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for presuming to speak on behalf of her family with his recent comments about Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. McCain has been in the news of late thanks to Bad Republican, her new audio memoir in which she spoke about her toxic relationship with her former co-hosts on The View. In another part of her memoir, however, she referred to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner as “funeral crashers,” while reflecting on her anger over their presence at the funeral service of her father, the late Senator John McCain.
CONGRESS & COURTS
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Halyna Hutchins Tweet, ‘I Have Information That Will Lead To Hillary Clinton’s Arrest’?

An image shared on Instagram claims that before her death, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins tweeted, “I have information that will lead to Hillary Clinton’s arrest.”. There is no evidence Hutchins sent the tweet. Fact Check:. The image of Hutchins supposedly tweeting about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has circulated in...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Anger as tech executive calls Pete Buttigieg a ‘loser’ for taking paternity leave

A technology executive and investor sparked furore on Twitter for referring to men in “important positions” who take paternity leave as “losers”.Joe Lonsdale, the founder of Palantir Technologies, tweeted on Wednesday that “any man in an important position who takes six months of leave for a newborn is a loser.”“In the old days men had babies and worked harder to provide for their future — that’s the correct masculine response.”He had been replying to a tweet about US transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, who took paternity leave last month following the birth of his newborn twins — amid criticism from...
ECONOMY

