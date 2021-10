It’s Monday and you know what that means: a four-match AEW Dark: Elevation that was taped this past weekend at Miami, Florida’s James L. Knight Center. This was the AEW debut for Gustavo -- the first wrestler from Honduras to wrestle in an AEW ring. Rhodes, from the start, worked Gustavo’s left arm with deep armdrags. Rhodes won in short order with a new finisher called the Backlund Driver (in honor of Bob Backlund). His record is 10-2 ahead of his Eliminator Tournament match against Bryan Danielson this Saturday on Dynamite.

