Utica, NY

Getting fit at the Fitness Mill gym in Utica

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a few weeks since the new Fitness Mill gym has opened in Utica, NY as part of the Live It Downtown. One trainer is bringing his decades of experience to trainees who are ready to get fit. Collis Maddox is a...

www.uticaphoenix.net

