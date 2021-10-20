What climate change and sea level rise will do to

The other day I found myself looking at a startling image of my Northern California home, the daylight dampened by an eerie orange glow as wildfire smoke blocked the sun. It looked exactly as it had on September 9, 2020, when the entire San Francisco Bay Area was shrouded in orange smoke — a scary scene I hoped I'd never see again. But this time the disturbing sight was generated by a new website with the help of artificial intelligence. The goal: to draw attention to the perils of our changing environment, and inspire people to take action against it, by showing how climate disasters would look in our own backyards.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO