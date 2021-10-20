CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

What climate change and sea level rise will do to

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe space center in Houston surrounded by a moat; the famous beach in Santa Monica, Calif., completely submerged; a former sports stadium in Washington, D.C., turned into a bathtub — these are just some of the startling images of the future in America’s largest cities without action to limit climate change,...

www.uticaphoenix.net

Comments / 7

AP_000459.d7faf8e3532c4a8d9f5c948d132ff45b.2237
8d ago

Can't wait for the ocean to rise so it will cover that $14 million that Obama family bought on an island

Reply(1)
6
