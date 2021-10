The rich got richer last week with the Kansas City Chiefs’ signing of Josh Gordon to a one-year deal in hopes of revitalizing an offense that has stagnated a bit in recent weeks. His addition to the receiving corps was a clear indication that the coaching staff wasn’t satisfied with the talent assembled at the position, and now paired with MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, it seems the sky is the limit for what the Chiefs might accomplish in the passing game once Gordon settles in.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO