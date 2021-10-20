Johnny Gargano finds his way back to the North American

Monday Night Raw was live from Houston, TX this week. As per usual, Claire is on the play-by-play and I’m your man for the color commentary. Raw set it off this week with four men courting Big E for a shot at his WWE Championship. Seth Rollins deserves the title is his because he’s Seth Rollins and never got a shot at the Universal Championship. Rey Mysterio wants one more ride with the title since there’s more light at the end of his tunnel. Finn Balor is not only the first Universal Champion, but one of the greatest NXT Champions in history. His resume speaks for itself but he figured a bullhorn might help his cause. And then there’s Kevin Owens, who touts his own CV and the fact he already beat Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship.

