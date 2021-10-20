CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Megan Thee Stallion And Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary With These Steamy Photos

By Sharde Gillam
Hot 107.9
Hot 107.9
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42mZtc_0cX0PwVu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pzvXo_0cX0PwVu00

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating her “1 year of fun” with her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine and is reliving the couple’s best moments in a series of steamy photos that showed off their adorable relationship.

Yesterday, (Monday, Oct. 18), the Savage rapper took to the ‘Gram to post some super sexy baecation photos of the couple as well as some adorable behind-the-scenes moments of the duo at the 2021 Grammy Awards. “1 year of fun with you,” she captioned the lengthy carousel post that showed off the couple’s loving relationship.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

“Y’all so freaking cute,” one of Meg’s many IG followers commented while another said, “Live yo life sis!!! .” Looks like our good sis is living indeed!

But the anniversary tributes didn’t stop there. Pardi then took to his own IG page to share a sweet tribute to his boo, posting a super adorable 1-minute, 25-second montage video that showed fans some of the couple’s most intimate moments. The montage was curated to John Legend’s “All of Me,” and showed off some of Meg’s silly and romantic side, and Pardi’s love for the hit rapper. “1 year, forever to go,” he wrote on the final slide and as the post’s caption.

Check out the video below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVMCaC2DDfQ/“Love is fire bro,” one of Pardi’s followers commented on the anniversary tribute while another said, “ nah this gangster! .”

We’re here for this endless display of Black love!

Don’t miss…

Megan Thee Stallion Gives Us Body In Her Calvins

Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Nike As The ‘Hot Girl Coach’

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Megan Thee Stallion reveals haunting Hellraiser costume

Megan Thee Stallion revealed her haunting Halloween costume as she dresses up as Pinhead from the 1987 horror movie Hellraiser. The Hot Girl Summer rapper revealed her terrifying Halloween costume on Instagram, sporting a bald and painted-white head with a leather bodysuit. Meghan captioned the post: “Pain has a face....
CELEBRITIES
myk104.com

Megan Thee Stallion announces Something for Thee Hotties release

As Megan Thee Stallion celebrates her first anniversary with boyfriend Pardison Fontaine this week, the Hot Girl Summer announced she’s releasing new tracks. The “Savage” rapper is dropping a new collection of music titled Something for Thee Hotties: From Thee Archives, on October 29. “My gift to my hotties,” Megan...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Pardison Fontaine
Person
John Legend
myheraldreview.com

Megan Thee Stallion is graduating from college in 2021

Megan Thee Stallion is set to graduate from college. The 26-year-old rap star has taken to her Instagram account to reveal she's on the cusp of graduating, after studying for her degree in health administration at Texas Southern University. Alongside an image of her graduation cap, Megan wrote on the...
COLLEGES
houstoniamag.com

Megan Thee Stallion Treats Fans to Unreleased Music

Megan Thee Stallion has been keeping busy this year. Earlier this month, the Houston native announced her collaboration with Popeye’s for “Hottie Sauce,” and also revealed that she’s on track to graduate from Texas Southern University at the end of this year. To celebrate all of this good news, Megan is supplying her fans with a treat before Halloween.
HOUSTON, TX
POPSUGAR

Hotties, This Is Not a Drill! Megan Thee Stallion Just Promised a New Album Next Year

Y'all, it's finally happening! Megan Thee Stallion announced in an interview on Apple Music 1 on Oct. 28 that her second studio album is on the way. The Texas rapper released Something For Thee Hotties: From Thee Archives on Oct. 29 as a gift to her fans and as a way to hold them over until a follow-up to 2020's Good News arrives. "I've been sitting on these songs, so now I'm like, 'OK, the hotties deserve this. They should have it,'" Megan said of her latest mixtape. "And y'all should be prepared for next year."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steamy#Grammy Awards#Montage#Ig
Hot 107.9

Watch: Alicia Keys Reveals She Never Saw Lil Mama On Stage During Infamous VMA Performance

Unless you've been under a rock (or simply not born yet), almost everyone remembers when rapper, Lil Mama hijacked the stage during  Alicia & Jay-z's viral "Empire State Of Mind" performance at the 2011 MTV VMA's. Lil Mama previously  expressed her regret in an emotional interview where she stated that she had not heard from Jay-Z or Keys since the incident over nine years ago. Well Keys revealed exclusively to The Morning Hustle that she never even knew the young star was on the stage until after reviewing the footage. "I truly never knew she was ever on the stage," said Keys. Alicia also revealed that she has no hard feeling and totally understands, "I think she really felt the energy of the record." Watch the clip below.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Maeve Reilly Talks Megan Fox’s ‘Sexy,’ ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Style and Coordinating With Machine Gun Kelly

Click here to read the full article. If anyone is having a big year for style, it’s Megan Fox. From her naked Mugler dress at the MTV VMAs to her scorching red cutout Peter Dundas gown at the Met Gala to her bright pink, Barbie-inspired Mach & Mach jumpsuit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the actress has elevated her red carpet and street style again and again.More from WWDHalloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired CostumesPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysBackstage at David Koma Spring 2022 In the last few months, Fox’s outfits have caused constant frenzies on the internet, with...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Lizzo Faces Backlash for Posing With Chris Brown & Calling Him Her 'Favorite Person'

Lizzo is letting it be known that she's a fan of Chris Brown. On Saturday, the "Rumors" singer was spotted posing with Brown backstage at the Oakland, Calif., stop of the Millennium Tour -- which featured performances from Ashanti, Bow Wow, B2K and more -- where she took a brief moment before their photo opp to tell Brown how much of a fan she is.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
hngn.com

Kelly Clarkson's Former Mother-In-Law Breaks Silence About The Star's Divorce From Her Stepson Brandon Blackstock

Reba McEntire, Brandon Blackstock's stepmother, is speaking out more than a year after ex-wife Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce. From 1989 through 2015, the 66-year-old singer was married to Narvel Blackstock, Brandon's father. In a recent interview with Extra, the country music legend opened up about Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's divorce for the first time.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
HOT 97

Boosie Responds To Lil Nas X’s Dad After X’s Dad Told Boosie, ‘How The Hell You A Gangsta’

X’s dad defended his son after Boosie made negative comments, telling the “Old Town Road” rapper to kill himself and more. Nas X brushed it off, but not his pops. As reported on Hot New Hip Hop, X’s dad, Robert Stafford, said, “How the hell you’re a gangsta rapper promoting drugs, gun violence, degrading women and getting high every video talking about you’re for the kids man sit your old man looking ass down. The game has past you. We real Bankhead over here. Not like the guy who claims it.”
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wore Another One of Angelina Jolie’s Old Dresses on the Red Carpet

Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt must be having a field day during the Eternals press tour. The two sisters have been tagging along as their mom, Angelina Jolie, travels the world, attending press events ahead of the movie’s premiere, and have even joined her on the red carpet a handful of times. While it may seem like it can’t get better than that, Angelina has proven she’s the ultimate cool mom by letting her teenage daughters pull clothes from her closet. At the UK premiere for the Eternals on Wednesday night, Shiloh was by her mom’s side yet again, this time, in a Dior dress originally worn by Angelina in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown Cuddles Up to New Man in Florida: Take THIS, Kody!

As previously reported, Meri Brown is on vacation in The Sunshine State. In brand new photos from her trip, however, the veteran Sister Wives cast member isn't beaming due to the lovely weather she's enjoying with friends down in Florida. Nope. She has a smile plastered across her face because...
FLORIDA STATE
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
CELEBRITIES
Hot 107.9

Hot 107.9

41
Followers
63
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 hip-hop station!

 https://hotspotatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy