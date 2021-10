The City of Gadsden’s Vaccinate Gadsden incentive ended earlier this month, and 1,656 residents took part in the program and were vaccinated against COVID-19. The program, which was a partnership between the City of Gadsden, the Gadsden-Etowah Emergency Management Agency, the Etowah County Health Department, local hospitals and numerous local pharmacies, was among the first in the state to provide an incentive of $100 to residents who got vaccinated.

GADSDEN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO