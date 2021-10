After welcoming North Texans back to Fair Park for another year, Big Tex is "riding off into the sunset" Wednesday and being dismantled. Crews lowered the giant cowboy from his post at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, signaling the end of Big Tex's 69th year as the fair's official greeter and this year's theme of "Howdy, Folks!"

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO