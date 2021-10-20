CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Face Mask Market Size to Reach USD 58.17 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

By Emergen Research
Medagadget.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutbreak of SARS-CoV-2, rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, and detrimental side-effects of air pollution are some key factors expected to drive market growth. According to Emergen Research, the global face mask market size was USD 76.72 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 58.17 Billion in 2028 and register...

www.medgadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medagadget.com

Metabolomics Market Size Expected To Reach USD 5.10 Billion in 2028, High Demand for Metabolomics from Various Research Institutes & Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies – RND

Increasing incidence of cancer and other chronic disorders is a key factor driving the market growth. Rising demand for personalized medicines and rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical industry are also boosting market growth. In addition, metabolomics is gaining more popularity nowadays, owing to its increasing usage in scientific organizations for better analysis of diseases and biological procedures.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Rapid Test Kits Market in 2021 – Detailed Analysis Report

The human immunodeficiency virus rapid test kits market is predicted to experience significant growth owing to the growing requirement for point-of-care testing. To prevent and control HIV, there is a crucial requirement for early diagnosis, treatment, and also accurate viral loading measurements. There is an increasing requirement for POC technologies in the areas with high risk of patients.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Micro Guide Catheters Market Size, Share, Segmentation, Report [2021-2028] | Coherent Market Insigths

Medical catheters are thin tubes produced from medical grade materials and are used for administration of fluids, to drain out fluids, urine from the body, administration of gases and drugs. Catheters are useful in the treatment of various diseases such as gastrointestinal, neurological, urological, cardiovascular and ophthalmic diseases. These catheters are made from polymers such as thermoplastic elastomers, silicone rubber latex and nylon, polyethylene terephthalate, and polyurethane. The micro guide catheters possess many properties such as stainless steel braid, responsiveness, hydrophobic coating with glide technology and more. Micro guide catheters are also used for treatment of urine fibroids, venal or pulmonary embolism, vascular malformations, arterial embolism, and hyper-vascularized tumors.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Dental Prosthetics Market to Surpass $ 8.6 Billion, Globally by 2027 at a CAGR 7.8% | Polident D.O.O., Amt Medical SRL, Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Dental Prosthetics Market, by Product Type (Fixed Dental Prosthetic (Crown, Bridges, Inlays and Onlays, and Composites), and Removable Dental Prosthetic (Dentures, Partial Dentures, Dental Implants, and Veneers), By Material Type (Ceramics, Cement, and Composites (Noble Metals and Base Metals)), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 – 2027.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Environment#Surgical Masks#Research Institutes#Face Masks#Emergen Research#Cagr
houstonmirror.com

Global Sugar Confectionery Market To Hit The Market Size Of USD 65 Billion By 2026: Bonafide Research

The report titled 'Global Sugar Confectionery Market Outlook, 2026′ published by Bonafide Research identifies and discusses recent developments in sugar confectioneries across the globe. This report not only serves with the facts, figures, and forecasts but also has a detailed study about the Covid effect on the industry. As the name suggests, this sweet-tasting is loved by all age groups across the globe. The market has been in growth at a steady pace on account of the high demand from middle-class consumers. This market is divided into different product types of Hard Boiled Sweets, Plain Mints, Caramel/ Toffee, Chewy, Novelty, Licorice, Sugar-free, and Others, Children, Adult & Geriatric, in terms of age group, based on sales channel: Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Pharmaceutical & Drug Stores, E-commerce & Others, and by region & country.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Size to Reach USD 6.39 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Rise in applications of high-performance liquid chromatography in biological research & development activities and increasing number of pre-clinical and clinical trials are some of the key factors expected to drive market revenue growth. According to Emergen Research, the global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market size was USD 4.46 billion in...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Value to Worth Over US$ 38,173.9 Million at 18.05% CAGR Growth Rate | Technology Snapshot with Solution to Drive Market Growth by 2028

Rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) are medical diagnostic tests that are fast and easy to carry out. These are low-cost membrane-based and disposable assays that enable to visible proof of the liquid analyte sample. RDTs are suitable for preliminary or emergency medical screening and for use in medicine facilities with limited resources. RDTs cab be an alternative to microscopy in some cases where there is no access to reliable microscopic diagnosis.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Cardiovascular Drugs Market 2021 Growth Drivers, Investment Opportunity And Product Developments 2027 | Coherent Market Insights

Common cardiovascular diseases include rheumatic heart disease, hypertensive heart disease, ischemic heart disease, cerebrovascular heart disease, and inflammatory heart disease. Heart failure, angina, and hypertrophy are all major complications of hypertensive heart disease. These complications are caused by high blood pressure in the arteries and muscles of the heart, which causes constriction of the arteries as well as swelling and enlargement of the heart. Rising prevalence of heart illnesses, as well as an increasing elderly population and lifestyle-related disorders are major factors propelling the global cardiovascular drug market growth.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Medagadget.com

At 6.2% CAGR Portering Chair Market To Reach US$ 926.7 Million By 2026 | Key Players: Accora Ltd, Antano Group, Bristol Maid, G & J Logistics Limited, Promotal, Roma Medical, and Stryker Corporation.

Portering chair is used for transferring patients within the hospital for diagnostic or therapeutic purposes or in a hospital’s specialized unit including the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Emergency Department (ED), along with operating theatres. Portering chairs are even useful for people with pressure damage to risk the lower body and within patients enduring from diseases including neurological conditions, fluid build-up and/ or edemas legs, kyphosis, fixtures or stiffness at hips, and at the knees with limited extension.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Size Worth US$ 13.8 Billion | 8.2% CAGR By 2026 | Key Players: Robert Bosch GmbH, Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A., Marchesini Group S.p.A., Korber AG

Pharmaceutical packaging safeguards products from chemical, physical, and microbiological harm. It is a medium for presenting useful details and ads to consumers as well. Customers in pharmaceutical packaging always lean towards efficient packaging that is able to maintain the product’s quality. Pharmaceutical packaging is extremely receptive towards outdoor elements such as moisture and light. For instance, IMA Life and IMA Active, Italy-based companies operating in design and manufacturing of automated machines to process and package pharmaceuticals, food, cosmetics, coffee and tea, in May 2018, commenced a new sales team in India that focuses on sales and services of aseptic processing, solid dose, freeze-drying solutions and filling technology. While launching these equipment, the company devoted its special attention to marketing Quantum, a latest non-invasive technique capable of performing real-time quantitative process measurements applied for continuous freeze drying and freeze drying process.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Surgical Lasers Market Growth With Healthy CAGR of 5.4% to reach US$ 2 Billion till 2026 | Key Players: Alma Lasers, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Biolitec AG, BISON MEDICAL Co., Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation.

Because lasers are more exact than traditional surgical tools like scalpels, they cause less damage to healthy tissues. Patients usually suffer reduced discomfort, bleeding, swelling, and scarring as a result. As a result, patients recover faster after laser surgery and are less prone to develop infections. Furthermore, laser therapy operations take only a few minutes. Due to a growing demand for less or minimally invasive treatment modalities, lasers have been increasingly used to treat a number of illnesses in recent years. Surgical lasers are commonly utilized in ophthalmology, lithotripsy, cancer diagnosis and treatment, and aesthetic and dermatologic procedures.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Prosthetic Heart Valve Market Size Worth $21,968.6 Million, Globally by 2027 at a CAGR 10.7% : Medtronic plc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories

A prosthetic heart valve is a one-way adjustable valve permanently placed in the heart to replace an improperly functioning valve. Prosthetic heart valves are separated into three categories: synthetic tissue valves, bioprosthetic tissue valves, and medically engineered valves. Each of these classifications has its benefits, drawbacks, and advantages. Synthetic valves are often considered the easiest to fit and most reliable, however, this is not always the case as the correct placement of the prosthetic heart valve can make it either too weak or too strong for the patient. Bioprosthetic tissue valves require the use of a dialysis machine to function and are often used to treat patients who have end-stage kidney disease, liver disease, and other ailments. An EHVAC technician is also needed for bioprosthetic valves, as the valve must be attached to an air supply system that must be maintained throughout the process of opening and closing the valve.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Precision Medicine Market is anticipated to garner US$ 51.2 billion with a CAGR of 10.3 % during the period 2021-2028 | Novartis AG, Intomics, Ferrer Incode, Nanostring Technologies, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co., Inc.

Precision medicine sometimes referred to as “holistic medicine” is a highly specialized way to tailor personalized medicine to specific individuals, taking into consideration differences in genetics, histories, and environments. The aim of precision medicine is to only target the appropriate treatments to the appropriate patients at the appropriate time with the best possible outcomes. It is used to make medical interventions more efficient and less harmful to patients. The global precision medicine market focuses on six regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The global precision medicine market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to technological advancements in cancer biology.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

At a CAGR of 10.3%, the Radiopharmaceuticals Market will reach $18,354.29 million by 2028 | Rising availability and acceptance of several cancer-specific targeted therapies and diagnostic tests

Radiopharmaceuticals Market Overview – — With the increase in demand for diagnostic imaging services, more technologists are turning towards Radiopharmaceuticals, a booming industry that promises bright financial prospects. The cost of imaging processes has gone up, and with the increasing number of diseases that can be detected through imaging technologies, the demand for technologists and technicians who possess the skills and knowledge required by radiologists to do so is also increasing. With proper training, radiology tech training is something that any student interested in the field should be sure to take into account. The global radiopharmaceuticals market focuses on six regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The global radiopharmaceuticals market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rising initiatives to reduce the supply-demand gap of Mo-99.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

CAR T Cell Therapy Market Size Worth $7.7 Billion, Globally by 2028 at a CAGR 32.5 % : Novartis International AG, Juno Therapeutics, Kite Pharma

Global CAR T Cell Therapy Market, By Targeted Antigen(CD 19,CD 20, GD2, CD22, CD30, CD33, HER1, HER2, Meso, EGFRvlll), Therapeutic Application(Acute Lymphocytic, Leukemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Non Hodgkin Leukemia, Multiple Myeloma, Pancreatic Cancer, Neuroblasta, Breast Cancer, Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Hepatocellular Carcinoma, Colorectal Cancer), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Microencapsulation Market Size, Share, Competitors, Basic Information By Applications, Gross Margin, Revenue and Growth Rate by 2021-2028 | BASF SE, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Royal (Koninklijke) Frieslandcampina N.V., Symrise AG, Balchem Corporation

Microencapsulation is a method by which tiny droplets or particles are enclosed by a protective coating on a surface to deliver vital nutrients inside the micelle, with important biological properties. It is used to include living materials, enzymes, tissues, or other organic materials on a very tiny scale. These micelle-coated droplets can be injected into a variety of biological media to help them grow or be administered in any way, including as antibiotics, growth hormones, vaccines, and even energy. This is due to the fact that micelle coating is an encapsulation medium that provides the ideal environment for the growth of the items being contained The Asia Pacific microencapsulation market focuses on seven regions namely China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Taiwan. The Asia Pacific microencapsulation market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to supportive government regulations for the safe use of skincare products.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

At a CAGR of 7.2%, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Growth Analysis 2021 Study Objectives, Share by Application, Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape | Acelity, Coloplast, Medela, Cardinal Health, Atmos, Lohmann & Rauscher, Carilex Medical

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market – Overview. Negative pressure wound therapy, sometimes called a vacuum aided closure, is a treatment with a suction chamber, tube, and dressing to remove excess exudative fluid and encourage healing in first and second-degree burns and third and fourth-degree wounds. It has been shown to be effective in both healing time and the appearance of the wound. The treatment is especially desirable for patients who are unable to receive standard wound care. In fact, many burn units now accept this as an alternative to standard treatments, since it has been shown to have lessened the incidence of infection and quicker healing time relative to other types of therapy. The global negative pressure wound therapy market focuses on six regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The global negative pressure wound therapy market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the high rate of cesarean sections in elderly mothers.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Non Invasive Diabetes Therapy Market 2021 | Emerging Trends & Global Forecast to 2027: Coherent Market Insights Inc.

Non-invasive diabetes therapies are becoming popular with patients suffering from type 2 diabetes. These include diet control, glucose monitoring, and insulin administration. The most common form of non-invasive diabetes therapy is lifestyle modification, which means that the patient attempts to improve his or her dietary habits by making appropriate modifications in diet and physical activity. This type of treatment is more useful for long-term diabetes management, as it helps maintain a healthy weight and blood sugar level throughout the patient’s lifetime. The most common form of non-invasive diabetes therapy is lifestyle modification, which means that the patient attempts to improve his or her dietary habits by making appropriate modifications in diet and physical activity. This type of treatment is more useful for long-term diabetes management, as it helps maintain a healthy weight and blood sugar level throughout the patient’s lifetime.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Orthopedic Biomaterial Market Size Worth $23,035.3 Million, Globally by 2027 at a CAGR 9.9% : B. Braun Melsungen AG, CONMED Corp., Medtronic

Orthopedic biomaterials, as the name suggests, are manufactured, out of organic materials such as tissues, organs, skin, or muscle. One of the most common uses of these materials is in the field of medicine, especially in the realm of orthopedics and geriatrics. Orthopedics usually involves treating spinal cord injuries, particularly degenerative disc diseases; it also involves treating bones and joint problems, and treating conditions such as muscular weakness or fragility, as well as neuromuscular diseases. Thus, doctors who deal with such conditions also need to be aware of the latest advances in tissue engineering. One of the main goals of orthopedic surgeons is to enable patients to grow their healthy bones, by surgically implanting artificial bone into the jaw. The reason for this is because when a patient grows his/her bones, the surgeon no longer has to rely on other artificial sources of that particular material, like silicone, which is often toxic to the body.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Medical Holography Market 2021: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends, And Forecast Till 2028 | Coherent Market Insights Inc.

Medical Holography Market by Product Type (Holographic Display, Holographic Microscope, Holography Software, and Holographic Prints), by Hologram Type (Reflection Hologram, Transmission Hologram, and Hybrid Hologram (Embossed Holograms, Integral Holograms, Holographic Interferometry, Multichannel Holograms, and Computer-generated Holograms)), by Technology (X-ray Holography, Endoscopic Holography, Hologram Recording Endoscope, Multiplexed Holography, and Light-in-flight Holography), By Application (Biomedical Research, Medical Education, Medical Imaging (Dentistry, Urology, Otology, Pathology, Ophthalmology, and Orthopedics), and Others), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Research Laboratories, and Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Organizations), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) – Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021- 2028.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy