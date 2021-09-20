Holiday bummer: Now prices are soaring for Christmas trees and decorations

Your Christmas tree will look great after you spend hours trimming it with family ornaments, twinkling lights and all of the other holiday ephemera you’ve gathered, but if you leave the stand at the bottom bare, it will take away from all of the beauty above. A tree collar is like a necklace for a tree, a finishing touch that will make the whole thing come together. There are a number of chic, modern collars to choose from, and no matter what your holiday style is, whether you opt for an artificial Christmas tree or not, we know you’ll find something from our list below that will upgrade your tree instantly.

APPAREL ・ 8 DAYS AGO