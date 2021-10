Food preservation has come a long way in the past century thanks to freezers and refrigerators. Nowadays, it's not uncommon for people to even have a full-sized chest freezer in their homes to store large quantities of food they may need in the future, beyond daily needs. Having access to a wide range of choices in your own home is certainly convenient and can make meal prep easy. However, some extra steps of care are required in order to avoid accidentally serving food that is no longer fresh.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO