Court activity on Oct. 19: LVNV Funding LLC vs Sandra Walton

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Midland Credit Management, Inc. against Sharon James on Oct. 27: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-046639-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Aug. 11.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Security Credit Services LLC against Mathis Leroy on Oct. 25. Case number 2021-SC-059256-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Oct. 25.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Kiara Luciano against Erin Deery and James Deery on Oct. 26: 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed Atty'. Case number 2021-CA-010278-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Oct. 25.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by L H Fusion Associates LLC against Anne Louis Dos Santos on Oct. 25. Case number 2021-CC-014293-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Oct. 25.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Ag (a Minor, Bg (a Minor, Brandy Harris and Simon Goodman against Cliff Berry Inc. and Kyle Cravener on Oct. 25. 'General Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Request For Admissions'. 'Notice Of Service Of Interrogatories'
The Harris County Civil Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by CTC Financial LLC against Ana Aguilar and Kasniels Auto Sale LLC on Oct. 27: 'Original Petition Citation Issued'. Case number 1176981 was filed in the Harris County Civil Court on Oct. 25.
The Harris County Civil Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Eagle Fence Distributing LLC against Jennifer Chandler on Oct. 26: 'Application For Garnishment No-Fee'. Case number 1173020-801 was filed in the Harris County Civil Court on Oct. 26.
The St. Louis 22nd Judicial Circuit Court reported the following activities in the suit brought by Persolve Recoveries Llc against Brendan Hunter on Oct. 26. Case number 2122-AC10399 was filed in the St. Louis 22nd Judicial Circuit Court on Oct. 25.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Oak Hill 200 LLC against Dominic Tillman on Oct. 25. Case number 2021-CC-014277-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Oct. 25.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Village at Lake Lily Phase I LLC against John Graham on Oct. 25. 'Summons Issued 5 Day ||comments: Emailed Attorney'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CC-014261-O was filed in the 9th...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Capital One Bank USA N.A. against Amanda Barraza on Oct. 25. 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Em Atty'. 'Notice Of Confidential Information Within Court Filing||comments: Complaint'. 'Affidavit Of Non Military Service'. 'Notice Of Designation...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Mid America Apartments LP against Cindy Sisk on Oct. 25. 'Summons Issued 5 Day ||comments: Emailed Attorney'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CC-014259-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court...
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC against William Cristancho on Oct. 26: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-012193-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on March 3.
The Harris County Civil Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Quinet Ginyard against Eugene Moore on Oct. 26: 'Original Petition Citation Issued'. Case number 1176968 was filed in the Harris County Civil Court on Oct. 25.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Cavalry SPV I, LLC against Sofia Beza on Oct. 25: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-046392-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Aug. 10.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Marcus Robinson against Rightway Automotive Center on Oct. 25: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-048718-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Aug. 25.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Rapid Auto Glass, LLC against National General Insurance Company on Oct. 25: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-046400-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Aug. 10.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Andre Sanchez and Cameron Divella against 5224 Long Road Aparments LLC and Paradise Highway LLC on Oct. 24. 'Notice Of Service Of Interrogatories'. 'Request For Admissions'. 'Request To Produce'. 'Statement Of Claim'. 'Civil Cover...
The St. Louis 22nd Judicial Circuit Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Vangard Acquisition Llc against Kevin A Straub on Oct. 25: 'Judge/Clerk-note'. Case number 2122-AC10242 was filed in the St. Louis 22nd Judicial Circuit Court on Oct. 21.
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by David Glinski against Nexgen Coastal Investments LLC on Oct. 21. Case number 2021-CA-010206-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Oct. 21.
