Court activity on Oct. 19: LVNV Funding LLC vs Sandra Walton

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Kiara Luciano against Erin Deery and James Deery on Oct. 26: 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed Atty'. Case number 2021-CA-010278-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Oct. 25.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO