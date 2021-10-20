CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WISeKey's cybersecurity and identity management platform to secure NFTs

thepaypers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwitzerland-based cybersecurity company WISeKey has announced that its cybersecurity technology has the ability to include curators and multipliers, white-labeling options, and special NFT designs. The NFT design of the WISe.Art platform ensures that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, it...

siliconangle.com

Cloud-based security: Arctic Wolf’s cybersecurity game plan

Bringing together all aspects of cybersecurity under one umbrella, as opposed to unique attack-surface solutions being pitched individually, is the sales game plan behind Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.’s growth strategy — and it may soon lead to initial public offering. Arctic Wolf has been working with a range of companies,...
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Latinum partners cybersecurity platform GK8 to secure its ecosystem

Bitcoin Latinum partners cybersecurity firm GK8 to protect its ecosystem. Partnership became necessary as a result of rise in crypto enthusiasm, hack. Bitcoin Latinum set to float token on DigiFinex exchange. Bitcoin Latinum, another asset-backed cryptocurrency with high transaction processing capacity, has announced its partnership with GK8, a blockchain cybersecurity...
ambcrypto.com

Gaming platform Steam reportedly bans blockchain-based apps with NFTs

Do NFTs have value in the real world? This question has sparked numerous debates across the crypto-industry. For now, however, one industry giant is reportedly making its views on the subject crystal clear. Steam, the popular digital gaming platform, has moved to ban all blockchain-based apps enabling crypto or NFT...
Forbes

Cybersecurity Training Is Broken — It's Time To Consider Human Risk Management

CEO and Co-founder of Living Security, turning people from cybersecurity risks to strengths. The idea that cybersecurity is all about people rather than layers of protective technology is becoming a well-regarded fact. Too often, however, the context is that people are the weakest link in a network's defenses as opposed to an asset that can be leveraged to keep an enterprise safe.
bitcoinist.com

Wakatta Partners with Roborace to Integrate Upgradable NFTs into Racing Metaverse Platform

Wakatta, an NFT-focused blockchain developed by Sensorium, has announced a partnership with Roborace, the world’s first driverless series for full-size racing cars driven solely by onboard software systems, which also introduces to motorsport the dynamic mixed reality named Roborace Metaverse. The characters and objects of this metaverse are the subjects to become sellable NFT assets.
helpnetsecurity.com

TD SYNNEX expands cloud and cybersecurity offerings with Elisity’s zero trust platform

Elisity and TD SYNNEX announced that TD SYNNEX will add Elisity’s Zero Trust Access platform to its cybersecurity portfolio. The TD SYNNEX Next Up Program will enable Elisity to leverage the company’s proven, scalable resources to extend its existing partner base. The agreement enhances TD SYNNEX’s expansive cloud and cybersecurity offerings to deliver the best solutions for its partners.
finextra.com

Identity decisioning platform Alloy moves into credit underwriting

Alloy, the recently named unicorn, has expanded its identity decisioning platform to include credit underwriting, with the intention of building comprehensive views of customers in line with their onboarding and transaction monitoring products. Ahead of taking to the stage at Money 20/20 US in Las Vegas where the news will...
helpnetsecurity.com

Keysight’s IoT Security Assessment software offers automated cybersecurity validation of IoT devices

Keysight Technologies has delivered a new Internet of Things (IoT) Security Assessment software solution that enables IoT chip and device manufacturers, as well as organizations deploying IoT devices, to perform comprehensive, automated cybersecurity assessments. Increasing numbers of connected IoT devices enable hackers to leverage cybersecurity vulnerabilities for a range of...
schreiner.edu

How To Become a Cybersecurity Manager in 5 Steps

How To Become a Cybersecurity Manager in 5 Steps was originally published on Springboard. If you’re just starting your search for the right profession or have been in the workforce for some time but are trying to find ways to upskill yourself into a better career, you may be looking into what it takes to become a cybersecurity manager. This career path will be filled with daily challenges to keep your interest level high. It’s also unlikely that the need for cybersecurity managers will be decreasing anytime soon, with demand for experts in this technological field growing every year.
helpnetsecurity.com

Okta expands customer identity and access management offerings to improve security for users

Okta announced continued growth and advancements in both Okta’s and Auth0’s Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) offerings. The team unveiled new capabilities from Okta’s Customer Identity products, including Device Authorization Grant, Branding, and Custom Administrator Roles. The development time and continuous optimization required to deliver digital experiences across devices...
federalnewsnetwork.com

Improving the nation’s cybersecurity

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. This week on Off the Shelf, Cheryl Davis, senior director for Strategic Initiatives at Oracle, provided her insight and analysis of the “Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cyber Security.”
Benzinga

Greater Demand for Cybersecurity, Including Identity & Access Management Software Solutions, Could be Boosting These Stocks

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. As the world becomes increasingly digitized, cybersecurity threats simultaneously mount. The COVID-19 pandemic and a push towards remote work have intensified the threats of data leaks, breaches, ransomware attacks and other cybersecurity concerns.
infosecurity-magazine.com

What is Identity and Access Management, and Why is it so important?

Despite many high-profile instances of online fraud, it can be easy to become complacent about the dangers. But in today’s world, where all of us have a unique digital identity based on our online presence, the threats are very real. Our social media activity, healthcare and financial records, login credentials and web history are all at risk. If we want to prevent identity theft and fraud, we need to protect our digital identities.
finovate.com

India’s CRED Raises $251 Million for Credit Card Management Platform

CRED, the members-only credit card management platform that rewards users for paying their credit card bills, has landed $251 million in funding this week. The Series E round boosts the India-based company’s total raised to $722 million and increases its valuation to just over $4 billion. The round was led...
5 Important Cybersecurity Concerns for Business Managers

Cybersecurity risk is an omnipresent issue today for any type or size of business. For many business managers, thoughts about cybersecurity typically focus on how well their electronic systems can resist hackers or hijackers. However, the issues and potential risks for cybersecurity problems are wide-ranging. They require a comprehensive understanding...
shsu.edu

Cybersecurity Is Everyone’s Responsibility

With Cybersecurity Awareness Month and the release of IT@Sam’s new cybersecurity campaign taking place during October, IT is teaching Sam Houston State University students, faculty and staff what cyberattacks look like and how to secure their information. There are two types of cyberattacks: technical and social engineering. Technical attacks exploit...
DRONELIFE

Skydio’s New Head of Security: Tackling Cybersecurity for Drones

Skydio, the leading U.S. drone manufacturer and leader in autonomous flight, recently appointed Jeff Horne as it’s new Head of Security. Horne, who began his security career with Internet Security Systems in Atlanta at the age of 18, has been heavily involved in addressing a multitude of cybersecurity issues over the course of his career—ranging from conducting security vulnerability analysis via patch differentials and making exploits more reliable, to antivirus engine research and malicious code detection. Horne served as a security consultant for a number of years, assisting large companies in managing security breaches involving malicious code. “Often in these instances I would find myself in the position of leading their security operations in the interim—a position I really enjoyed—and ultimately decided to leave consulting and pursue security leadership,” Horne said. He has since served as head of security for such companies as SpaceX and Optiv.
thepaypers.com

Why payments analytics is a must for merchants – ACI Exclusive Interview

Here John Gessau, Head of Omnichannel Payments from ACI lifts the lid on Payments Analytics and explores why it’s an essential tool for merchants that want to raise the bar on customer experience and sales performance. What is Payments Analytics and why would retail leaders want it?. Payments Analytics is...
martechseries.com

WISeKey Launches its White-Label Trusted NFT Marketplace Platform Offering

WISeKey Launches its White-Label Trusted NFT Marketplace Platform Offering. WISeKey has created an NFT development business segment enriched with world-class technical resources to develop specialized branded NFT marketplaces with top-tier design and development services and NFT smart contract auditing solutions. WISeKey offers constant monitoring of clients’ NFT marketplace, security, identity...
VentureBeat

Cybersecurity startup Sonrai Security, which offers identity graph for public cloud, nabs $50M

Sonrai Security, a public cloud cybersecurity provider based in New York, today announced that it closed a $50 million series C funding round led by ISTARI with participation from Menlo Ventures, Polaris Partners, TenEleven Ventures, and New Brunswick Innovation Fund. The investment brings Sonrai’s total raised to date to $88 million, and CEO Brendan Hannigan says it’ll be put toward supporting R&D, sales, and marketing to potential international customers.
