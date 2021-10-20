WISeKey's cybersecurity and identity management platform to secure NFTs

Skydio, the leading U.S. drone manufacturer and leader in autonomous flight, recently appointed Jeff Horne as it’s new Head of Security. Horne, who began his security career with Internet Security Systems in Atlanta at the age of 18, has been heavily involved in addressing a multitude of cybersecurity issues over the course of his career—ranging from conducting security vulnerability analysis via patch differentials and making exploits more reliable, to antivirus engine research and malicious code detection. Horne served as a security consultant for a number of years, assisting large companies in managing security breaches involving malicious code. “Often in these instances I would find myself in the position of leading their security operations in the interim—a position I really enjoyed—and ultimately decided to leave consulting and pursue security leadership,” Horne said. He has since served as head of security for such companies as SpaceX and Optiv.
