Following its success as Inc.’s 15th fastest growing company in America, and $70M fundraise, Snappy continues to disrupt the gifting industry with a raft of new innovations. Snappy, the all-in-one gifting platform helping organizations create connections through the power of gifting,announces new features ahead of the holiday season. The Snappy platform, which uses expert curation and a proprietary algorithm to help companies send a choice of fun surprises to team members and customers, has now added additional personalization features and new integration options. Gift senders can now send a personal video greeting along with their gift and will be able to add customizable reveal experiences to make their recipient experience even more fun and delightful!

