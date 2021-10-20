CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Pope praises freedom of children after boy gets a skullcap

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tfn4k_0cX0EY3r00
Vatican Pope Pope Francis talks with a 10-year-old boy Paolo Junior, family name not available, after he unexpectedly walked up to him at the beginning of a weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) (Alessandra Tarantino)

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis on Wednesday praised the “spontaneity and freedom” of children after a young boy approached him during his weekly general audience and motioned that he wanted the pope’s white skullcap.

A good-humored Francis kept the boy by his side, and the head of the papal household, Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza, gave up his chair so the clapping child could sit next to the pontiff for a bit.

The crowd of thousands in the Vatican auditorium then erupted in applause when at the end of the episode, the boy left the stage with an extra white skullcap of his own. Vatican News said his name was Paolo Jr.

At the end of the audience, Francis praised the sense of freedom that Paolo had shown to “come close and move around as if he were at home.” He said all the faithful should sense such freedom to get closer to God and not be afraid.

“I thank this boy for the lesson he has given us all,” Francis said.

Then noting the child appeared to have an intellectual disability, Francis added: “May the Lord help him in his limitation, in his growth, because he gave us this witness, which came from the heart. Children don’t have an automatic translator from the heart to life: the heart just goes forward.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

500-Year-Old Illuminated Prayer Roll Reveals Insights Into The 'Cult of The Cross'

An exquisite Christian prayer roll from five centuries ago has been rediscovered by researchers, giving the public its first glimpse at this little-seen religious medieval document, of a kind that rarely survives to the modern day in one piece. The prayer roll, an example of an illuminated manuscript – in reference to the rich decorations that accompany its text – is a relic from the final years of Catholic doctrine in England, not too long before the Reformation transformed church life across Europe. "Known hitherto only from its brief appearance on the market in the 1960s and 1970s, the roll has never...
RELIGION
IBTimes

Boy's Surprise Walk-on Charms Pope

A boy who walked unexpectedly onto the stage to say hello to Pope Francis during the weekly Wednesday audience at the Vatican won a white papal skullcap to take home. The boy, wearing a black tracksuit with yellow stripes, grasped a smiling Francis by the hand, before being offered a chair next to the pontiff by a senior Vatican official.
RELIGION
The Independent

Pope OKs Canada trip to help healing with Indigenous peoples

Pope Francis has agreed to visit Canada to help ongoing efforts at reconciliation with Indigenous peoples following shocking revelations of the Catholic church’s role in the abuse and deaths of thousands of native children, the Vatican said on Wednesday. In a brief statement, the Holy See's press office said that the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has invited the pope to make an apostolic journey to Canada “also in the context of the long-standing pastoral process of reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.” The statement didn't cite why the reconciliation process was needed. In return, Francis “has indicated his willingness to...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
cbslocal.com

WEB EXTRA: Boy Goes Up On Stage With The Pope

This boy became the star of Pope Francis' general audience on Wednesday. The boy walked on stage, sat next to the pope, and even got to take home a white cap just like the pope's.
RELIGION
The Associated Press

Vatican cancels live TV broadcast of Biden greeting pope

ROME (AP) — The Vatican on Thursday abruptly canceled the planned live broadcast of U.S. President Joe Biden meeting Pope Francis, the latest restriction to media coverage of the Holy See that sparked complaints from White House- and Vatican-accredited journalists. The live broadcast of Biden’s Friday visit was trimmed to...
POTUS
New York Post

Biden delays meeting with Pope Francis over spending bill crisis

Devout Roman Catholic President Biden reportedly had to delay his flight to visit Pope Francis to continue crisis talks over his deadlocked spending bill. Biden, who keeps a picture of the pope behind his desk in the Oval Office, was due to fly to Rome early on Thursday, ready for his first meeting with the pontiff since taking office in January.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IBTimes

Pope To Visit Canada After Indigenous School Scandal

Pope Francis will visit Canada as the Catholic Church seeks to rebuild bridges with the indigenous community following a horrifying scandal of abuse at Church-run residential schools, the Vatican said Wednesday. "The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has invited the Holy Father to make an apostolic journey to Canada, also...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vatican City#Vatican News#Ap#The Associated Press
TheConversationAU

Spirit of resistance: why Destiny Church and other New Zealand Pentecostalists oppose lockdowns and vaccination

Was anyone surprised when New Zealand’s self-made Apostle Brian Tamaki courted controversy and arrest by participating in two anti-lockdown protests in Auckland recently? Or that during one of these events he declared he would rather live in “dangerous freedom than peaceful slavery” and likened the director-general of health to Hitler? This was, after all, the same Brian Tamaki whose Destiny Church followers wanted to reclaim Christchurch “for Jesus” in the immediate aftermath of the 2019 terrorist attacks. And who blamed the Christchurch earthquakes on “gays, sinners and murderers”. Those familiar with the branch of modern Christianity known as Pentecostalism would not...
WORLD
midfloridanewspapers.com

Holocaust survivor’s daughter shares dad’s memories of concentration camps

You might call it a miracle that a Holocaust survivor, imprisoned seven years in seven different Nazi concentration camps, dehumanized daily, tortured and almost marched to his death....refused to live a life of hate. That man was Abraham Kaner. He was born in Poland, April 17, 1924. Last week his...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Parents sell Afghan baby girl for $500 to feed the rest of her starving siblings: Daughter was given to a stranger 'who wants her to marry his son' - as country faces total collapse

Starving Afghan families are selling their children in a desperate bid for money after the Taliban takeover put an end to the foreign funds that propped up the fragile economy, leaving it on the brink of collapse. BBC reporter Yogita Limaye travelled to a village outside of Herat, in the...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Vice

'Lightworker' Who Said COVID Vaccines Harm the Spirit Hospitalized With COVID

Magenta Pixie, a beloved and widely followed New Age figure in the United Kingdom who says that she channels a “divine intelligence” known as “the White Winged Collective Consciousness of Nine,” has been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Telegram updates from her husband and daughter. In recent months, Pixie has often discussed her opposition to COVID vaccines, using coded language in which she likens them to poison apples and urging her followers to think twice before “eating the pie.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

White evangelicals dealing with racial issues and faith: "If I've been wrong about that, what else have I been wrong about?"

Watch the CBSN Originals documentary "An (Un)Civil War: The Evangelical Divide" in the video player above. At Koinonia Church in Nashville, Tennessee, Alan and Penny Godwin watch as Pastor Mika Edmondson preaches about racism that existed in some Christian communities for centuries. The Godwins, who belonged to a predominantly White...
RELIGION
Washington Post

Please, no more military interventions in Haiti

With the kidnapping of 17 missionaries near Port-au-Prince, The Post’s editorial board turned to a familiar routine of using the jeopardy of citizens of developed Western nations to call for intervention in the Global South. Recounting previous U.S. military occupations in Haiti, 1915 to 1934 and 1994 to 1996, as well as a 13-year U.N. “stabilization force,” the board seems unable or unwilling to make an essential connection. Continuous outside intervention by the United States, European nations and the United Nations has handicapped the Haitian people, not rescued them nor allowed them to chart their own course.
WORLD
98.7 WFGR

Exposed ‘Daddy’s Girls’ Cult Allegedly Lead by Michigan Woman

A petition is circulating to remove this Michigan woman from TikTok for allegedly scamming women out of money and more. The target of this petition is a woman that goes by @AngelaTheeG0ddess on TikTok. Angela is the self-proclaimed leader of Daddysgirls, which people are saying is a cult that targets gay BBW women. Over the last few months accusations have surfaced alleging that Angela has not only scammed many women out of money but has also forced them to cut themselves and pull their own hair for punishment or to prove loyalty. Warning: the allegations in the video below are disturbing.
MICHIGAN STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
71K+
Followers
71K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy