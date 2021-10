Steve Bannon has been one lucky con man, and he is betting that his luck will hold. This week the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol aimed at torpedoing last November's election will vote to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress. The reason: The Committee subpoenaed Bannon to appear and answer questions about what he knew about the assault, and he blew them off. This places him in defiance of a Congressional subpoena, which places him in violation of federal law. Should the Justice Department indict and convict him, Bannon could land in jail for a year.

