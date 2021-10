Can you blame him? We are less than a week away from WWE Crown Jewel, which will be one of the biggest events of the year. WWE will be heading over to Saudi Arabia for the first time in over a year and a half for the event, which is featuring a stacked card. There is all kinds of good stuff set for the show, but one match has not warranted the same kind of attention. One of the wrestlers is not happy about it.

WWE ・ 12 DAYS AGO