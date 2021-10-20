CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Introductions to The Complete Kieślowski

By Michał Oleszczyk
Roger Ebert
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following 43 filmed introductions to the (nearly) complete film, documentary and TV work by Krzysztof Kieślowski were commissioned by Warsaw-based Adam Mickiewicz Institute and filmed at Warsaw Film School. All introductions are by Michał Oleszczyk, teacher at University of Warsaw as well as contributor to RogerEbert.com and Cineaste. This collection...

