The environmental health & safety department (EH&S) has dealt with thousands of COVID-19 cases, both on and off campus, since the pandemic hit. “[The COVID-19 Response and Prevention Team] respond[s] to people who are sick, who could have been exposed, or people who think they might be positive,” Katia Harb, senior director of EH&S, said. “If people tell us that they test positive, we find out information from those individuals about their symptoms, when they were tested, who they were around, and where they’ve been. We provide them with guidance for their isolation.”

COLLEGES ・ 2 DAYS AGO