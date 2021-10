Escape artist Jonathan Goodwin spoke out for the first time since a stunt on the set of America’s Got Talent: Extreme sent him to the hospital. “A couple of days ago my life took a complete left turn…and the out pouring of love from all the corners of the world; from people I didn’t even think would know or remember me…has just been astonishing,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their love and support. It literally has been a lifesaver.” Among those wishing him well were his fiancée, British actress Amanda Abbington, who...

ACCIDENTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO