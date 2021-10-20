CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

11 questions for the Celtics before the start of the 2020-21 season

By Boston.com
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Celtics open their season on Wednesday evening against the Knicks with plenty of promise but also plenty of questions. Here are 11 of...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CelticsBlog

If this, then that: three predictions for the Celtics starting lineup and rotation

IF Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are better playmakers, THEN Aaron Nesmith starts. For Brown and Tatum to make plays, someone has to be finishing them. That means adding shooting around that dynamic duo. We haven’t yet seen Nesmith start next to Brown and Tatum. When the Celtics did go small last Monday, Ime Udoka opted for Juancho Hernangomez at the four. That’s still a possibility and with COVID putting Brown and Al Horford into the league’s health and safety protocols, there won’t be a dress rehearsal for whomever Ime Udoka starts next Wednesday.
NBA
NECN

The One Thing That Could Derail the Boston Celtics This Season

Forsberg: The ONE thing that could derail the Celtics in 2021-22 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Two little words are enough to send shivers up and down the spine of Boston Celtics fans. They can reduce even the bravest green teamer to rubble. Injury report. From Kevin Garnett’s knee...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
bunewsservice.com

Will the Boston Celtics rebound after a disappointing 2020 season?

Plagued by injuries and saddled with an underwhelming 36-36 record last year, the Celtics are looking to bounce back after an anemic season that saw them eliminated by the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the playoffs. Following the team’s early playoff exit, changes came from the top down,...
NBA
lineups.com

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks 10/20/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks Matchup Preview (10/20/21) It is the beginning of the NBA season, and right from the jump, we are blessed with a terrific game between two Atlantic Division rivals: the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. Boston lost two starters to the Knicks this off-season: Kemba Walker to free agency and Evan Fournier in a sign-and-trade. The Celtics have seen a ton of change in the past few months as they lost Danny Ainge as President of Basketball Operations, and then head coach Brad Stevens replaced him. Then, Stevens decided to hire Ime Udoka as the new head coach of the Celtics. Meanwhile, the Knicks have a new-look roster after they added Walker and Fournier to try and help their perimeter scoring issue, which ultimately limited their potential last year. Boston and New York each had similarly disappointing 2021 playoff appearances that ended in five games. In terms of the future, the Knicks have the clearer path, in my opinion, though. Boston will be without the services of Al Horford due to a positive COVID diagnosis, while Brown’s status is still up in the air. He should play but might be on a minutes restriction, which helps the Knicks immensely.
NBA
chatsports.com

Celtics Jaylen Brown Questionable For Wednesday’s Debut

The Boston Celtics announce forward Jaylen Brown is questionable to play ahead of Wednesday’s season opener with the New York Knicks. #NEBHInjuryReport for Opening Night tomorrow vs. New York:. Jaylen Brown (Post Health & Safety Protocols Recovery) – QUESTIONABLE. Al Horford (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT. Brown was placed...
NBA
CBS Boston

Jaylen Brown Will Play In Celtics’ Season Opener

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics open their season on Wednesday night in New York. Jaylen Brown will be a part of it. After some uncertainty earlier this week related to Brown’s positive COVID-19 test on Oct. 8, head coach Ime Udoka said Wednesday that Brown will indeed be in the lineup for the first game of the regular season against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. #NEBHInjuryReport update: Jaylen Brown will play in tonight’s season-opener at MSG. Coach Udoka says Jaylen looks “impressively fine” from a physical standpoint considering how he’s only been out of isolation for a short time. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 20, 2021 Brown said that he’s feeling “awesome.” "I feel awesome, to be honest," says Jaylen Brown. "Excited for our team to start the journey." — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 20, 2021 A few days shy of his 25th birthday, Brown is embarking on his sixth NBA season. He was an All-Star last year for the first time, when he averaged 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Espn#Nba Players
MassLive.com

Celtics vs. Knicks season-opener 2021: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch

The Boston Celtics open up their 2021-22 season Wednesday night as they take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The Celtics return with familiar stars like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the way on the court, but have a new man running the show from courtside in first-year head coach Ime Udoka. The Knicks head into the season with stars Julius Randle and R.J. Barrett as well as some familiar faces in the form of former Celtics Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker.
NBA
NESN

How To Justify Jayson Tatum’s Shaky Start During Celtics’ Season Opener

There’s no beating around the bush when it comes to the fact that Jayson Tatum did not uphold his end of the bargain offensively Wednesday night. The Boston Celtics’ season tipped off with a 138-134 double-overtime defeat against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. For anyone who tuned...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown will start, play in Wednesday’s season opener against New York, per Ime Udoka

NEW YORK — The Celtics are a step closer to full strength and they’ll have both their All-Stars available for Wednesday’s season opener against the Knicks. Boston coach Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown, who was questionable for the game, will play in the 7:30 p.m. game at Madison Square Garden. Udoka added Brown will likely see shorter stretches of minutes after having to go through his 10-day quarantine.
NBA
Sun-Journal

Tatum leads Celtics to first win of season

HOUSTON — Jayson Tatum had 31 points and nine rebounds and the Boston Celtics avoided their first 0-3 start since the 2013-14 season with a 107-97 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. Tatum, had 20 points in the first half on 8-of-13 shooting. Al Horford finished with 17...
NBA
NESN

Jaylen Brown Questionable For Celtics Vs. Rockets With Knee Ailment

Jaylen Brown has found himself back on the injury report. The Boston Celtics wing opened the season with a new career-high in scoring, but had a much quieter night Friday in their second game, as the Celtics were blown out 115-83 in their home opener and Brown was limited to nine points and four rebounds.
NBA
chatsports.com

Boston Celtics Daily Links 10/25/21

At the Hive Preview: Charlotte Hornets go for the first 4-0 start in team history against the Celtics. Celtics .com 10/24 Putnam Pregame Interview: Staying Focused. Mass Live Four takeaways as Celtics beat Rockets 107-97, giving Ime Udoka his first win as head coach. Boston Sports Journal Final: Celtics 107,...
NBA
numberfire.com

Jaylen Brown (knee) questionable Monday for Celtics

Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (knee) is questionable to play Monday against the Charlotte Hornets. The Celtics held Brown out Sunday versus the Houston Rockets due to some knee soreness, but head coach Ime Udoka didn't think it would be a lingering issue. Brown ripped off 46 points in a double-overtime loss in the first game of the season, but then he shot only 3-of-13 in Boston's next outing last Friday. Dennis Schroder started in place of Brown on Sunday and scored 18 points with 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 triple, and 1 steal over 33 minutes. Aaron Nesmith went scoreless in 12 minutes off the bench. Jayson Tatum led the game with 31 points.
NBA
chatsports.com

Knicks answer questions in thrilling 2OT win over Celtics

No one accomplishes all of their goals on opening night, but the New York Knicks are off to a great start. New York starts off the year with a win over the Boston Celtics. This one was a back-and-forth affair between evenly-matched teams. The Knicks had the game in hand in the final minutes. However, a defensive lapse left Marcus Smart wide open for a game-tying three at the buzzer. We needed five more minutes to decide this one.
NBA
nsjonline.com

Hornets fall to Celtics in OT for 1st loss of the season

CHARLOTTE — Four quarters of Monday night action at the Spectrum Center weren’t enough to decide the winner of a battle between the Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics. Finishing out the game on a 14-0 run, Jayson Tatum and Celtics (2-2) closed out the overtime thriller with a 140-129 win as they handed the Hornets (3-1) their first loss of the young season.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy