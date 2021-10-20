CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rock Center for Entrepreneurship Announces 2021 Entrepreneurs-in-Residence, Rock Executive Fellows, and Venture Capital Advisors

BOSTON—The Harvard Business School’s (HBS) Arthur Rock Center for Entrepreneurship has announced the entrepreneurs-in-residence, venture capital advisors, and Rock executive fellows for the 2021-22 academic year. The 16 entrepreneurs-in-residence (EiR), 12 of whom are HBS graduates, have founded, sold, or IPO’d successful ventures in the tech, consumer products, healthcare,...

#Bain Capital Ventures#August Capital#The Rock Center For#Hbs#Ipo#Healthcare#Eirs#Rock Center#Birchbox Marty Blue#Reebok#Walmart Com#Modcloth Ralph Folz#Wordstream#Nth Party#Landit#Cinetic Media#Ovia
