The Rock Center for Entrepreneurship Announces 2021 Entrepreneurs-in-Residence, Rock Executive Fellows, and Venture Capital Advisors
BOSTON—The Harvard Business School’s (HBS) Arthur Rock Center for Entrepreneurship has announced the entrepreneurs-in-residence, venture capital advisors, and Rock executive fellows for the 2021-22 academic year. The 16 entrepreneurs-in-residence (EiR), 12 of whom are HBS graduates, have founded, sold, or IPO’d successful ventures in the tech, consumer products, healthcare,...www.hbs.edu
Comments / 0