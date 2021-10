“The Duke University School of Nursing is extremely proud of the work done by our highly committed students, staff and faculty to elevate the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and racial justice initiatives,” said Brigit M. Carter, PhD, MSN, RN, CCRN, associate dean for diversity, equity and inclusion and professor. “We are continually seeking to improve our environment to ensure inclusivity and a sense of belonging for all our community members. We have instilled these goals into our core values and our strategic plan.”

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO