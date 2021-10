Marquette and Aurora firefighters battled wind and dry conditions Tuesday afternoon in putting out a field fire just east and north of Marquette. Aurora Fire Chief Tom Cox reported that the fire was apparently ignited by a pickup in the field and quickly spread to the north. Marquette area farmer Cale Carlson saw the smoke, and realizing that the National Weather Service had issued a red flag or no burn warning stopped his harvest work and headed for the scene. Carlson was able to disc a couple lines north of the fire to help stop the spread, and also cleared a path in the field toward the burning pickup, helping firetrucks reach the scene.

