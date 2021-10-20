Orlando detectives identify person of interest in fatal shooting, search for 2 others seen on video

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando detectives identified a person of interest in a fatal shooting that happened last year.

According to investigators, 26-year-old Dominique Aldridge was shot and killed on a sidewalk in front of an apartment building inside Jernigan Gardens at 1488 Mercy Drive on Aug. 30, 2020.

Dominique Aldridge was shot and killed at an Orlando apartment complex (Orlando Police Department)

Detectives said they are also attempting to identify at least two other individuals seen on surveillance video driving Aldridge’s gray Ford Mustang approximately one hour after the shooting, and subsequently burning the car near the area of Timberleaf Boulevard and Cassine Drive.

Detectives are asking residents to come forward with any information that could help us get justice for Dominique and his grieving family.

Detectives said they believe that there are numerous people in our community who know what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line, Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).