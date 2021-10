We've got a new and improved version of DxO PhotoLab available today, and version 5 will be of interest to advanced photographers and serious amateurs. This new version also introduces a new DeepPRIME denoising tool that is up to four times faster than previous iterations as well as support for Fujifilm X-Trans sensors (Beta). The DeepPRIME technology does work well. I've talked about it in my review of DXO PureRAW, offered as a standalone application, but now, that technology is incorporated into PhotoLab 5. It's the first thing I do with a raw file, and you get world-class optical correction, noise reduction, and sharpening. Your raw file stays raw and you can do more editing in Lightroom, Photoshop, or your editor of choice.

