Trade Ideas: EURUSD, GBPJPY & CRUDE OIL – October 18th to 22nd, 2021

learntotradethemarket.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEURUSD – Daily Chart. Price Action: Recent Bullish Fakey setup triggered higher. Idea: Considering buying weakness whilst 1.1523 support holds or after a price action buy signal. NOTE – You can trade Spot EURUSD via the trading platform we use HERE. GBPJPY – Daily Chart. Price Action: Recent Bullish...

www.learntotradethemarket.com

MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies, but stocks at a key delivery hub decline

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.3 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 22. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expected a 100,000-barrel decline, but the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 2.3 million-barrel climb, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 2 million barrels for gasoline and 400,000 barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supplies to decrease by 2.7 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub fell by 3.9 million barrels for the week. Oil prices continued to trade lower after the EIA data. December West Texas Intermediate crude contract fell 83 cents, or 1%, at $83.82 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, little changed from $83.81 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Dow transports fall for first time in 10 trading days

The Dow Jones Transportation Average slumped 116 points, or 0.7%, with 16 of 20 components losing ground, to put the index on track for the first decline in 10 trading sessions. The nine-day win streak that is set to snap was the longest since the 11-day stretch of gains that ended on Aug. 12, 2020. The Dow transports' biggest decliner was Ryder System Inc.'s stock , which slumped 5.1%, the biggest one-day drop in eight months, even after the truck rental company beat third-quarter profit and revenue expectations and raised its full-year outlook. The biggest gainer was Norfolk Southern Corp.'s stock , which rose 1.1% after the railroad operator reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. The other three Dow transport gainers were shares of other railroad components, those of CSX Corp. , Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific Corp. . While the Dow transports dropped, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 72 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.2%.
STOCKS
GOBankingRates

Futures vs. Options Trading

Both options and futures are advanced investment options that take your portfolio to the next level, but both work very differently. Futures vs. options, which is right for you?
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Rallies Yet Again

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has shown itself to be positive again during the trading session on Thursday as we have broken above the $81.40 level. However, we have not broken above the top of the shooting star from the Monday session, and that is what we need to see in order to continue going higher for a bigger move. I do think that happens, but we have been consolidating for a while in order to digest the massive gains that we recently have had.
TRAFFIC
thewestsidegazette.com

No Signs For An End To The Rally In Crude Oil Prices

Federal U.S. data that showed an increase in commercial crude oil inventories was overshadowed by broader market issues surrounding energy inflation, analysts told Zenger. The U.S. Energy Information Administration publishes weekly data on commercial storage levels of crude oil, gasoline and other refined petroleum products. Increases are usually indicative of lackluster demand, while the opposite holds for drains.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Exxon Mobil raises dividend by a penny, to boost the implied yield to nearly 5.5%

Exxon Mobil Corp. said Wednesday it will raise its quarterly dividend by a penny, to 88 cents a share from 87 cents. The new dividend will be payable Dec. 10 to shareholders of record on Nov. 12. The stock slumped 2.5% in afternoon trading, amid a broad slump in energy stocks as crude oil futures shed 2.3%. Based on current stock prices, Exxon Mobil's new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 5.48%, which compares with the yield for the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF of 3.75% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.32%. Exxon Mobil's new implied yield would make it the eighth-highest yielding stock in the S&P 500. There had been some question as to whether Exxon Mobil would raise its dividend or not this year, with Chief Executive Darren Woods assuring investors in July that the oil giant feels a "very strong commitment" toward a reliable and growing dividend.
STOCKS
Houston Chronicle

Volatility in store for crude oil prices

Expect some sharp swings in prices this week in oil market as traders try to gauge the impact on soaring natural gas demand and prices on crude supplies and the return of inflation on the broader economy. The spillover from the looming natural gas shortages continues to create support for...
TRAFFIC
u.today

SHIB Funding Rates Hit Negative on Numerous Exchanges, Here's What It Means

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Dow closes 266 points lower, halts string of gains as Nasdaq ekes out 3rd straight rise and Treasurys log steepest yield slide in 3 months

The Dow and S&P 500 closed lower Wednesday, ending a string of gains for the equity benchmarks that have been mostly rising to all-time highs on the back of upbeat quarterly results from American corporations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 266 points, or 0.7%, at about 35,491, the S&P 500 index closed 0.5% lower at 4,552. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished the session nearly unchanged at 15,236, as a retreat in yields for the 10-year Treasury note and the 30-year Treasury bond hit lows not seen since July 19, according to Dow Jones...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Financial stocks suffer broad weakness as Treasury yields drop, Capital One's results disappoint investors

Financial stocks took a broad hit Wednesday, as investor disappointment over Capital One Financial Corp.'s third-quarter results and the biggest drop in benchmark Treasury yields in three months acted as drags on the sector. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF fell 1.2% in afternoon trading with 57 of 65 equity components trading lower, while the S&P 500 tacked on 0.2%. Capital One's stock tumbled 7.5% to pace the losers even after the financial services company reported third-quarter earnings that rose above expectations, helped by a $770.0 million reserve release. If the reserve release was excluded, the company...
STOCKS
investing.com

Crude Oil: A Pullback Awaits

It's Not Just Copper By Gary Tanashian - Oct 15, 2021 2. While copper went through its correction we have been noting each week that the Industrial Metals index, GYX ,had never aborted its bullish stance. Trends remained up and the index... Energy Report: A Systemic Risk By Phil Flynn...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

ECB decision, Apple (AAPL Stock) and Amazon (AMZN Stock) earnings ahead [Video]

Market sentiment is mixed. In one hand, the strong earnings are encouraging, on the other hand, Joe Biden is having hard time passing his spending bill and the Covid’s delta-plus cases are rising. There has been a collective and an aggressive repricing of the central bank expectations in the bond...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares pull back, chilled by decline on Wall Street

Asian shares fell Thursday after a retreat on Wall Street as banks and health care companies pulled the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average back from their latest record highs. Shares fell in most major regional markets and oil prices also declined.In Seoul the Kospi edged 0.2% higher, to 3,030.56, after Samsung Electronics reported its highest quarterly profit in three years thanks to continued robust demand for its computer memory chips. Samsung’s dual strength in parts and finished products has allowed it to flourish during the pandemic as millions of people were forced to work at home....
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records as stocks shake off third-quarter GDP slowdown

Stocks ended higher Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closing at records as investors shook off data showing U.S. economic growth slowed sharply in the third quarter. A strong run of corporate earnings continued. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 239 points, or 0.7%, to finish near 35,729, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 advanced around 45 points, or 1%, to end near 4,596, topping its previous record close set on Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite ended near 15,448, surging 213 points, or 1.4%, to exceed the record close set on Sept. 7. The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 2% in third quarter, according to an initial reading of gross domestic product for the period. That marked the slowest growth rate since the 2020 recession and was far weaker than expectations of 2.8%, slowing from 6.7% in the second quarter.
STOCKS

