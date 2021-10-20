CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle United give ‘guidance on matchday attire’ after fans’ head coverings ‘gesture’ at St. James’ Park

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NIH6h_0cX03qFd00

Newcastle United have sent a message to supporters, asking them to dress as they normally would when attending football matches after a number of Magpies fans attended the weekend match wearing Arabic-inspired garments as a “welcoming” gesture to the new owners.

Following the conclusion of the long-running takeover saga, which was completed during the international break, the club’s first match under new ownership came against Tottenham at St. James’ Park.

While the Magpies ultimately suffered defeat - which hastened the sacking of Steve Bruce on Wednesday - there was unquestionably an air of optimism among supporters, several of whom opted to don robes or create variations of head coverings to signify their support for the new ownership group.

Now, the club has thanked those fans for the welcome and made it clear they were not unhappy with the show of support by wardrobe choice, but have also pointed out that others may be less-than-pleased to see culturally significant objects used in a manner not intended.

Their statement read:

“Newcastle United is kindly asking supporters to refrain from wearing traditional Arabic clothing or Middle East-inspired head coverings at matches if they would not ordinarily wear such attire.

“A number of supporters have recently attended St. James' Park wearing associated head coverings and robes, marking the takeover of the club by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media.

“No-one among the new ownership group was in any way offended by the attire of the fans who chose to celebrate in this way. It was a gesture that was acknowledged as positive and welcoming in its intent.

“However, there remains the possibility that dressing this way is culturally inappropriate and risks causing offence to others. All visitors to the club are, as always, encouraged to wear whatever is the norm for their own culture or religion, continuing to reflect the broad and rich multicultural communities and groups from which the club proudly draws its support.”

The first major decision by the new owners has been to dismiss Bruce from his role, a move which most expected to happen.

There also remain many questions to be answered from within the club and beyond, with Amnesty International among those asking for talks with the Premier League and top-flight clubs not happy they were not advised that the takeover would be going ahead. That displeasure and the uncertainty around Newcastle’s new-found wealth was displayed with a vote to block sponsorships from Saudi-related organisations that the owners have associations with.

In non-football matters, there are also still issues the club will face questioning on, as evidenced by a van driving around the stadium with a “Justice for Jamal Khashoggi” poster before the Spurs match and the matter of “sportswashing” remaining a constant theme around the entirety of the takeover.

Newcastle’s next match is away to Crystal Palace on Saturday, while their next home match - when fans’ willingness to listen to the club’s request over matchday attire will be noted - is the following weekend against Chelsea.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Steven Gerrard 'looking in with interest' at Newcastle after the Rangers boss refuses to rule himself out of taking charge at St James' Park

Steven Gerrard refused to rule himself out of the running for the Newcastle job and said he was ‘looking in with interest’ following the Saudi-led takeover. Sportsmail reported last week that the Rangers boss was part of discussions among the consortium, especially given his links to their football advisor Frank McParland, the former Liverpool chief scout.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Matchday LIVE: Barcelona & Juventus in action after Tottenham defeat Newcastle in Premier League

WATCH: Wilson opens new era for Newcastle (UK only) And with that, our coverage of another busy day of football action comes to a close. There has been drama on-and-off the pitch at Newcastle as their new era began - fortunately with what looks to no longer be a tragic outcome - while elsewhere, Juventus and Barcelona have picked up big wins as they continue to look to rebuild their seasons from early woe.
NEWCASTLE, TX
The Independent

Newcastle United vs Tottenham suspended over medical emergency in stands at St James’ Park

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur was suspended after 40 minutes due to a medical emergency in the stands. Spurs were leading Newcastle 2-1 at St James’ Park when referee Andre Marriner called the player to the sidelines, having been alerted to a seriously ill spectator in the East Stand by fans passing a message on to the pitch. Newcastle’s team doctor Paul Catterson was dispatched across the pitch to the incident carrying a defibrillator. After a conversation with police and stewards, Marriner then called the players back into the dressing rooms. A few minutes later the fan was carried away on a stretcher, to applause around the stadium. “The supporter who was in need of urgent medical assistance has been stabilised and is on their way to hospital,” Newcastle tweeted. “Our thoughts are with them.”An announcement over the stadium’s public address system said the players would soon return to finish the first half after a short warm-up. “The players will be coming out to resume the first half,” they said. “There are seven minutes left to play.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bruce
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
BBC

Newcastle 2-3 Tottenham: New era at St James' Park begins with loss

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said he will "carry on as best I can" after the club's new era under its Saudi Arabian owners got off to a losing start at home to Tottenham. Watched by new non-executive chair Yasir Al-Rumayyan and part-owner Amanda Staveley, Newcastle led after two minutes as Callum Wilson returned from injury to head in.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newcastle United#Chelsea#Attire#First Match#Matchday#Magpies#Tottenham#St James Park#Pcp Capital Partners#Rb Sports Media
90min.com

Newcastle chairman arrives at St James' Park for first time following takeover

New Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan has arrived at St James' Park for the first time and will be in attendance for the Magpies' home game against Tottenham on Sunday. Al-Rumayyan is the chief executive of the Public Investment Fund, who now own 80% of the club, and has been pictured meeting board director Jamie Reuben ahead of the clash with Spurs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Newcastle: Callum Wilson asks fans to not give up on side

Striker Callum Wilson has asked Newcastle fans to be patient as they await a first win of the season. Wilson, 29, returned on Sunday and opened the scoring against Spurs after missing four games through injury. Steve Bruce's side lost 3-2 and have yet to win eight games into the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

'I told the ref to stop the game - but the medics were the real heroes': Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon opens up on the fear and quick-thinking inside St James' Park after a Newcastle fan suffered cardiac arrest

Sergio Reguilon is anxious to find out if there have been any medical bulletins filtering south from Tyneside. ‘How is he?’ he wants to know. ‘Still in hospital? I hope he is feeling OK and back at home soon. ‘We want to invite him to a game. Maybe the game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Newcastle transfer news: Ousmane Dembele open to St James' Park switch

Ousmane Dembele would consider a move to Newcastle next summer, according to reports. The Barcelona forward is out of contract in 2022 and he is keen to keep his options open for the time being. Liverpool have been credited with an interest in the France international, who has struggled for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Name that Toon! Newcastle's Saudi-led owners will consider selling naming rights to St James' Park, but ONLY if the supporters consent with directors targeting commercial partnerships to increase spending power within FFP rules

Newcastle's Saudi-led owners are considering plans to sell naming rights to St James' Park - but would only do so with the consent of supporters. This comes after Saudi Arabia's finance minister, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, spoke of the club becoming a 'serious competitor' in the Premier League. Sportsmail understands that a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Newcastle backtrack over fans wearing 'culturally inappropriate' Arab attire

Newcastle United have backtracked on a previous statement that asked fans to refrain from wearing outfits or head coverings inspired by traditional Arabic attire at games as it could be interpreted as "culturally inappropriate." In a statement on Saturday, Newcastle said those who wished to wear "appropriate culturally-inspired clothing" could...
MLS
Daily Mail

Steve McManaman warns Newcastle to be 'very careful' about their transfer business as Saudi owners plot big money moves... but admits Real Madrid's Gareth Bale would be a 'very interesting' signing at St James' Park

Steve McManaman has told Newcastle to be 'very careful' with their money heading into the January transfer window after their £305million Saudi-led takeover. The Magpies became the wealthiest club in the world after a consortium including Amanda Staveley, Mehrdad Ghodoussi and the Saudi Public Investment Fund bought out Mike Ashley.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

309K+
Followers
126K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy