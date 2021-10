The relentless rally of US equities continued in the overnight session as investors remained optimistic about the earnings season. The S&P 500 soared to a record high of $4,570 while the Dow Jones rose to more than $35,742. Some of the companies that have reported strong results this week were Facebook, Microsoft, and HSBC. The rally continued even as many companies cite the rising cost of doing business as supply shortages remain. Some of the companies that will publish their results today will be Coca-Cola, Thermo Fisher, ADP, Fiserv, Bunge, and Garmin among others.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO