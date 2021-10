Walking into the Helfaer Theatre on Marquette’s campus can be an everyday occurrence for many, but for some it is more than just entering a building. With no easy accessibility for people with physical disabilities, the theater remains a remote location to many. Although there is an accessible entrance around the back of the building, it is long and arduous, and may not be comfortable for people with chronic pain or the elderly.

MARQUETTE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO