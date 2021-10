If you’ve had to stop to get gas recently, you may have noticed prices have gone up. Right now, the national average is about $3.40. The national average for a gallon of gas went up six cents over the past week, according to AAA. In the last month, the pump price has gone up every day, adding about 20 cents to the cost of a gallon of gas.

