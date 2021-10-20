Almost 500k Attend 2021 Georgia National Fair

Georgia’s public charter schools are improving the state’s overall public school system by ensuring more Georgia students graduate from high school. According to data released from the Georgia Department of Education, the collective 2021 graduation rate for Georgia’s charter schools is 89.1%. That’s more than five percentage points higher than the state graduation rate (83.7%). That percentage increases when brick-and-mortar (non-virtual) public charter schools are compared to the state average. Georgia’s non-virtual public charter schools outperformed the state graduation rate by almost nine percentage points—92.5% compared to 83.7%.

