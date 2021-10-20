CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sustainably-positioned products gain market share, drive sales and command price premiums

By Elizabeth Crawford contact
Cover picture for the articleClearly communicating the environmental benefits of CPGs can be a heavy lift given the complexity of sustainability, the relative lack of space on most packages, and differences in consumer awareness across demographics – but new research suggests doing so could help companies gain market share, drive sales and command price...

