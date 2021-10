China Evergrande Group's debt problems are deepening as the ripple effects from its credit crisis continue to spread in China's real estate sector. Evergrande's proposed $2.6B sale of a majority stake in its property management arm to Hopson Development Holdings has officially fallen through, The New York Times reports. The deal's failure represents another closed avenue for the developer to pay off some of its $305B in debt obligations, the most for any real estate company in the world.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO