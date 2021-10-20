Teen cyclist seriously injured in Telford collision

A Soso man suffered what were described as serious injuries after crashing his pickup to avoid hitting another vehicle. Randall Donnie Pitts, 55, was pulling a trailer behind his Chevrolet pickup around 5 p.m. Friday when a car began backing out of a driveway in the 200 block of Willie Hilbun Road near the Hebron Community. Pitts was headed north toward Highway 84 when he reportedly swerved to avoid the car, causing the trailer to jackknife and the pickup to collide head-on with a tree, reports showed. Pitts was trapped in the truck and vol- unteer firefighters from Hebron, Pleasant Ridge and Calhoun responded and went to work to begin emergency medical treatment and to extricate the victim from the mangled metal. Other firefighters assisted with traffic control on the two-lane road.

SOSO, MS ・ 4 DAYS AGO