Permanent storywalk opens in Port Townsend

A misdemeanor complaint that alleges forcible touching has been filed against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, according to a copy of the complaint obtained by CBS News on Thursday. The charges come after several sexual harassment allegations led Cuomo to resign in August. The complaint alleges that at around...
An American Airlines passenger in first class allegedly punched a flight attendant twice after she bumped him and quickly apologized. The plane was diverted to Denver, where the suspect was taken into custody. Errol Barnett has the latest.
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma administered the death penalty Thursday on a man who convulsed and vomited as he was executed for the 1998 slaying of a prison cafeteria worker, ending a six-year execution moratorium brought on by concerns over its execution methods,. John Marion Grant, 60, who was strapped...
The United States is home to approximately 700 billionaires — the most of any country. When the so-called Billionaires Income Tax, which would have required people in that demographic to pay yearly taxes on their assets (like stocks) that increase in value, was recently proposed to help fund President Joe Biden’s spending bill, some were quick to categorize it as the latest progressive stunt or say that the bill was “dead on arrival.” But tackling this type of wealth tax is necessary — and it’s something Democrats have worked toward for nearly four decades.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Joel Quenneville resigned as coach of the Florida Panthers on Thursday, two days after the second-winningest coach in NHL history was among those implicated for not swiftly responding to allegations by a Chicago Blackhawks player of being sexually assaulted by another coach during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs.
The Build Back Better framework unveiled by the White House on Thursday revises key climate change proposals, keeps funding for universal pre-kindergarten and jettisons earlier plans to provide paid family and medical leave. The changes come after months of negotiations between moderates, progressives and the White House over the components...
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is in talks to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to each child and parent who was separated under a Trump-era practice of splitting families at the border, a person familiar with discussions to settle lawsuits said Thursday. The Wall Street Journal...
